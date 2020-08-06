Summer 2020 is only as good as the canned beverage in your hand. Enter Cutwater Spirits, a San Diego-based distillery that's revolutionizing the category with a massive lineup of delicious canned cocktails made with their own real, award-winning spirits — because not all ready-to-drink cocktails are created equal.

Cutwater offers 17 different ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails, 20 bottled spirits (in just about every category), and three non-alcoholic mixers. It has won more than 750 awards and is one of the most awarded distilleries in the country.

If you're looking to up your backyard bartending game, Cutwater canned cocktails are exactly what you need in your fridge (or cooler) all summer, and even into the fall. Check out these fan-favorites:

Tequila Margarita (12.5% ABV): A Cutwater bestseller, the margarita is made with Cutwater's own tequila and offers a floral aroma with a smooth finish. The tart lime, pure cane sugar, and subtle hint of orange make this classic a go-to.

Vodka Mule (7% ABV): This fan favorite combines exceptionally smooth, award-winning Cutwater vodka with spicy ginger beer, a splash of bitters, and a hint of lime for an unforgettable mule in a copper-colored can.

Cutwater Grapefruit Vodka Soda (5% ABV): This premium and refreshing cocktail is completely free of sugar and carbs, and features Cutwater's award-winning vodka and soda water with a subtle and satisfying hint of zesty grapefruit. It's also now available in a variety eight-pack that includes four grapefruit, two cucumber, and two lime-flavored vodka soda cocktails.

Tequila Soda (7% ABV): Inspired by the bar drink Texas Ranch Water, Cutwater's tequila soda is a refreshing cocktail made with real Cutwater tequila, crisp soda water, and a hint of lime. At 130 calories, no carbs, and no sugar, it's also a guilt-free cocktail choice for summer.

Cutwater canned cocktails are available to order on Drizly and can be picked up at your favorite liquor store.