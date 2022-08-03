Houston Restaurant Weeks adds 8 new options to biggest roster ever

This year's edition of Houston Restaurant Weeks now boasts more than 300 participating locations That makes it the largest ever edition of the annual charity dining event, according to organizers.

As a reminder, Houston Restaurant Weeks is a month-long charity dining event that raises money for the Houston Food Bank. Restaurants offer prix fixe menus at set price points — $25 for brunch or lunch and $39 or $55 for dinner — that trigger a donation to the Cleverley Stone Foundation, which then makes an overall donation to the food bank. Held annually, this year’s event takes places from August 1 until Labor Day (September 5).

Since HRW organizers first revealed menus on July 15, a number of additional establishments have joined the roster, but sifting through all those choices can be tricky. Consider these options that have either been added after the initial menu reveal or are participating in HRW for the first time.

Bistro 555

This Memorial-area French restaurant is serving a three-course, $55 menu that also includes a starter of tomato gazpacho for all diners. Appetizer options consist of French bread bruschetta, salmon carpaccio, and goat cheese crumble salad with Champagne dressing. For an entree, choose from pasta carbonara, pan-seared tuna steak, or chicken breast brochette. The restaurant offers three desserts, but chocolate mousse looks like the best choice.

J-Bar-M Barbecue

The EaDo barbecue joint is serving a $55, three-course dinner full of smoked dishes. Start with pickled deviled eggs, jalapeños stuffed with brisket and pimento cheese, or street-style brisket tacos. Entree options include Gulf shrimp over smoked grits, pork belly with roasted poblano cream sauce, and grilled filet with bourbon-peppercorn sauce. Finish with banana pudding, chocolate pie, or peach cobbler.

New York Eatery

This Bellaire restaurant is serving HRW menus for lunch, brunch, and dinner. Lunch includes deli classics such as matzo ball soup, a burger, a hot dog, and a Reuben sandwich. Brunch choices include a three-egg omelet, bagel and lox sandwich, and challah French toast. The three-course, $39 menu offers six entree choices, including spaghetti carbonara, beef stroganoff, and Israeli-style chicken schnitzel.

Roka Akor

Diners will find steak and sushi at this Japanese-inspired restaurant near River Oaks. The three-course, $55 dinner menu features choices such as beef and kimchi dumplings, spicy tuna roll, miso-marinated black cod, and Korean-spiced lamb chops. Finish with chocolate cake, green tea custard, or sorbet.

Roots Wine Bar and Restaurant

The EaDo restaurant’s three-course, $39 dinner menu offers dishes designed to pair with selections from its 50-bottle, self-serve wine wall. Start with wagyu beef tartare, phyllo-wrapped shrimp, or salad. Entree choices consist of a juicy Lucy burger, market fish with vegetable fricassee, and smoked corn cavatelli. Finish with chocolate pot de creme, cheese, or yuzu curd with coconut ice cream.

Rosalie Italian Soul

Celebrity chef Chris Cosentino’s Italian restaurant in downtown’s C. Baldwin Hotel is serving a three-course, $55 dinner menu. Start with one of three salads: arugula with strawberries and pecorino, heirloom tomato panzanella, or Sicilian-style watermelon and squid. Entree choices consist of strozzapreti pasta with blistered cherry tomatoes and corn, lasagna, or pork chop milanese. Finish with strawberry soft serve, summer berry panzanella, or stone fruit with zabaglione.

Thirteen by James Harden

Chef Tobias Dorzon’s three-course, $55 menu starts with choices such as Korean ribs and Philly cheesesteak egg rolls. Entree choices consist of chicken marsala with jalapeno mashed potatoes, teriyaki salmon with crab fried rice, and shrimp scampi linguini. Finish with cognac bread pudding, chocolate chocolate chip cake, or fresh fruit.

Wild Oats

Underbelly Hospitality’s new restaurant in the Houston Farmers Market offers a culinary love letter to Texas. The four-course, $55 menu includes some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, including armadillo eggs (cheese-stuffed jalapeños that are wrapped in sausage and bacon), a cup of chili, wagyu chicken fried steak with jalapeño bacon gravy, and blueberry cobbler. Other selections include an oak grilled romaine salad and a shrimp and grits with salsa roja that's exclusive to the HRW menu.