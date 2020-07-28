Healthy-eating restaurant sets opening date for hot Heights location

A kale salad deferred is not a kale salad denied. Healthy eating restaurant Flower Child will open its location in The Heights on August 4, the restaurant announced on its website.

Originally scheduled to debut in March, Flower Child delayed its opening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It joins Thai restaurant Kin Dee, CycleBar, and Salon Lofts in the recently constructed Market at Houston Heights development at 15th St. and N. Shepherd Dr. The restaurant's first Houston location opened in Uptown Park in 2018. A Woodlands location followed last year.

Part of Arizona-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, Flower Child serves a mix of dishes that offer extensive vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options for both lunch and dinner. With a fast casual format and reasonable prices, it's been a hit for the growing company, which was acquired by The Cheesecake Factory last year.

The menu covers a wide range of toasts, salads, bowls, entrees, and wraps. Standout dishes include the Mother Earth bowl (sweet potatoes, portobello mushrooms, avocado, broccoli pesto, and red pepper miso vinaigrette), the Rebel wrap (steak, charred onion, French Port Salut Cheese, and horseradish yogurt), and the Turkey and Avocado Cobb (romaine, arugula, red cabbage, avocado, tomato, cucumber, corn, pickled onion, smoked almond, and a gorgonzola vinaigrette). Daily soup specials, a variety of toasts, and a kids menu further explain the restaurant's appeal.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, The Heights remains one of Houston's top dining neighborhoods. It recently welcomed Mico's Hot Chicken, a brick and mortar home for the popular food truck, with Amsterdam & Co., a coffee shop and CBD dispensary, slated to arrive in the coming months.