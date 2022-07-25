Favorite Heights vegan restaurant announces closing date

A well-regarded vegan restaurant will soon close its doors. Verdine, a restaurant in the Heights, will shutter on July 31.

Opened in April 2019, Verdine evolved out of the Ripe Cuisine food truck and built a following at the weekly Urban Harvest farmers market and other venues. In a lengthy message posted to the restaurant's social media feeds, owner Stephane Hoban explains that she has accepted an offer to end her lease early. She thanks the restaurant's customers and staff for their support.

"When I sold my first meal the Urban Harvest farmers market almost 10 years ago, I could only dream that I would one day open a restaurant as beautiful with outstanding vegan food that would ultimately elevate the Houston vegan scene," Hobart writes. "It was a long road to get to our opening back in April 2019, and the cliche 'it took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears' could not describe it more accurately."

Hoban also reveals that the space in the Heights Waterworks development won't stay empty for long. It will soon be home to a new vegan concept from the Sugar Land-based restaurant group behind Japaneiro's Sushi Bistro & Latin Grill, Guru Burgers & Crepes, and Jupiter Pizza & Waffle Company. Verdine's employees will have the opportunity to interview for positions at the new restaurant, Hoban adds.

Verdine will operate with its normal hours through Sunday, July 31. Customers are invited for one last bite of signature items like orange cauliflower and jackfruit carnitas.

"I love forward to saying 'farewell' in person this week," Hoban concludes.