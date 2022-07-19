Houston's oldest wine storage facility for cherished collections announces new ownership

The Bayou City's oldest wine storage facility has new ownership. Vino Vault recently acquired Houston Wine Cellar.

Founded in 1993, Gigi and Brad White acquired Houston Wine Cellar in 2001. Like other, similar concepts, the facility provides wine collectors with individual lockers of climate-controlled storage for their most treasured vintages. Despite the name, it should not be confused with Vault & Vino, a wine storage facility and event space in Montrose.

“We are thankful to the Houston wine community for their trust over the past two decades,” Gigi White said in a statement. “Houston Wine Cellar was the first storage facility in the state of Texas and for almost thirty years we have been relied on by our clients to care for their cherished wine collections. While we will certainly miss the community we built, we know our clients are in good hands with Vino Vault who is committed to continuing our excellence.”

Vino Vault touts the acquisition as an opportunity for customers to take advantage of upgraded services such as organizing and analyzing collections and "turnkey auction management services."

"Having served the Houston area for decades, Gigi and Brad White have built a highly regarded reputation in the wine storage space,” Vino Vault CEO Jeff Anthony added. “Houston Wine Cellar is home to a community that brings together wine novices, serious collectors, and general enthusiasts alike; we are looking forward to continuing to provide that same level of personalized service within the Vino Vault portfolio."

Founded in 2021, Vino Vault already has locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Denver. Houston is its second Texas facility, joining one in Dallas.