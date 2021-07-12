Stylish new Italian restaurant brings the Adriatic inside the Loop

A new restaurants aims to transport diners to some of Italy's lesser-known — but still very delicious — regions. Concura Italian Bites will open later this summer in the same shopping center at Eloise Nichols and Bosscat Kitchen (4340 Westheimer Rd. #150).

Owner Jessica Biondi has been developing the idea for her restaurant for almost a decade, according to a release. An Italian fashion and design consultant, Biondi has filled Concura with a curated collection of furniture and other works from Italian designers such as a black and white piece by Ferdinando Scianna.

“I looked for the perfect space for years,” Biondi said in a statement. “You’ll see once you enter the restaurant, but the intimate atmosphere will be unique to us. From the seating arrangements to the way you can interact with the kitchen – everything. I wasn’t willing to cut corners on what some might consider small details.”

Chef Angelo Cuppone, who recently departed Rice Village restaurant Roma, will serve as Concura's executive chef. The native Italian chef will take his inspiration primarily from the Adriactic coast in dishes such as Pappa al Pomodoro, Vitello Tonnato, Carbonara di Pesce, and Polpo e Patate con Olive Taggiasche. In addition, expect different tartares as well as plates built around carefully sliced Italian charcuterie.

A mostly Italian wine list and Italian-inspired cocktails will provide pairing options. Look for variations on the Negroni and Aperol Spritz as well as different Italian wine verticals.

“Think of Concura as a place you come to gather with friends. The inviting atmosphere will make you feel comfortable and right at home,” Biondi added. “Eat, drink, and feel Italiano – that’s our motto.”