Houston food influencer's buzzy smash burgers pop up at fine-dining favorite

One of Houston's buzziest smash burger pop-ups will team up with one of the city's most acclaimed restaurants this weekend. The next Burger Bodega pop-up will take place Saturday, June 25 at Bludorn from 12-3 pm (807 Taft St.).

Started by food influencer Abbas Dhanani — who has over 100,000 followers on TikTok and more than 30,000 on Instagram as houstoneatz — Burger Bodega serves a double patty cheeseburger that's topped with grilled onions, pickles, and Dhanani's signature "bodega sauce." The project has been such a hit that it will launch a full brick and mortar location on Washington Avenue in the coming months.

Bludorn chef-owner Aaron Bludorn explains that he and Bludorn general manger Cherif Mbodji have become friends with Dhanani. The chef is also a well known burger fan. Last year, he created a special burger for a weekend pop-up at iconic Houston burger joint Lankford Grocery.

“I’m excited to see Abbas working his culinary magic at Bludorn and cannot wait for attendees to feast on his signature smash burger," Bludorn said in a statement. "The only thing I know for certain is that everyone better come hungry.”

Not only should attendees come hungry for a burger; they should save room for dessert. Bludorn pastry chef Marie Riddle will be serving ice cream flavors inspired by cookies and cream and peaches and cheesecake. Bludorn’s bar will be open to provide refreshment, which is particularly important considering the event will take place on Bludorn's patio in the summer heat.