CultureMap brings Houston's Tastemaker Awards to your home with new virtual edition

Join us for the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards — Virtual Edition on August 6. Photo by Emily Jaschke

Events look a lot different amid COVID-19, and that includes our annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. For the first time ever, we'll bring the party to your home with the Tastemaker Awards — Virtual Edition

Join us on August 6 as we celebrate the top restaurant and bar talent in Houston in a whole new way.

In lieu of our live tasting event, guests will receive an exclusive Tasting Tote, featuring everything you need to bring the Tastemaker experience to your home: savory and sweet bites from nominees, complimentary beverage kits, gifts, and games to play throughout the night. And, of course, you'll have access to the star of the show: our awards ceremony hosted by Bun B and streamed on CultureMap August 6 at 7 pm. 

There are two ticket options available: general admission, featuring all of the above, and VIP, everything listed above, plus elevated food and beverage pairings and your tote delivered to your door on the day of the event.

If you already purchased a ticket to the live event, it will be transferred to the virtual experience. And if you still want to get in on the fun, a limited number of general admission tickets are on sale now for $75. (VIP tickets are sold out.)

Stay tuned as we resume our editorial series highlighting this year's nominees, including Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year. And mark your calendar for mid-July, when our Best New Restaurant tournament returns.

Participating nominees and more details will be announced soon, but grab your tickets now for a Tastemaker experience unlike any other.

