Cult-favorite salad chain freshens up Cypress with sixth Houston location

Popular salad and bowl restaurant Sweetgreen will debut its new Cypress location on Tuesday, June 21. Located in the Boardwalk at Towne Lake development, the new restaurant will seat 20 diners inside and 24 on an outdoor patio (9955 Barker Cypress Rd.).

Joining locations in the Heights, Montrose, downtown, Rice Village, and The Woodlands, the Houston area's sixth Sweetgreen features design details such as a view into the kitchen, hexagonal-shaped lights that match the company's signature bowls, and a neon sign that reads "Made From Scratch."

Founded in 2007 by then-Georgetown students Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet, and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has grown to over 100 locations across the country. The company is considered a rare restaurant "unicorn" that has a valuation over $1 billion.

Credit for all the success goes to its creative salad combinations. For example, the signature “Guacamole Greens” salads offer “organic mesclun, avocado, roasted chicken, red onion, tomatoes, tortilla chips, fresh lime squeeze, and lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette.”

The restaurant recently introduced its early summer menu. Available through August 10, it includes the return of the Peach + Goat Cheese salad that also includes basil, mint, and almonds. In addition, a new Summer Teriyaki Bowls features Texas okra and a teriyaki dressing made with tahini for a creamy texture.

The company has also earned acclaim for its innovative use of technology. Even before the pandemic, more than half of all orders came via the company's app.

To celebrate the grand opening, Sweetgreen will donate a bowl for every meal sold to elementary schools in Harris County via its partnership with Brighter Bites, a non-profit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables to children and families.