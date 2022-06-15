New Heights sushi restaurant reels in sustainable catches and vegan eats

Houston's newest sushi restaurant has debuted in the Heights. Blue Sushi Sake Grill has opened its doors in the M-K-T Heights mixed-use development (600 N Shepherd Dr., Suite 500)

Part of the Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group, Blue Sushi serves an extensive selection of sushi (both nigiri and maki), sashimi, and prepared items that range from grilled items to hot and cold shareable plates. They can be paired with an extensive selection of wine, beer, sake, and cocktails.

Open for lunch and dinner daily, the restaurant distinguishes itself from other sushi restaurants by participating in the Monterey Bay Aquarium: Seafood Watch program to ensure that all of the fish it serves has been responsibly caught and/or humanely raised. Menus provide sourcing information for all of the seafood items served at the restaurant.

Those ingredients form the basis of a wide range of seafood-based dishes such as: Coconut Crab Soup with roasted corn, sweet potatoes, yellow curry, coconut milk, cilantro and chili oil; ceviche made with tilapia, white shrimp, lime juice, cucumber, cherry tomato, avocado, cilantro, sweet onion, jalapeño salsa, wonton crisps, togarashi, and chili oil; and nigiri and sashimi dishes such as the “Everything Smoked Salmon” (smoked salmon served on top of cream cheese stuffed rice tempura) and the Madai Chimichurri (red sea bream topped with cucumber, cherry tomato, aji rocoto, olive oil, marcona almonds, maldon sea salt, and chino chimichurri sauce).

Blue Sushi also offers more than 18 vegan items including maki rolls and a selection of specialty nigiri such as seaweed caviar and Unami BBQ eggplant eel.

Although Flagship Restaurant Group hails from Nebraska, it does have Houston ties. Co-founders Tony Gentile and Anthony Hitchcock, attended the University of Houston's Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership. Prior to founding Flagship with their business partners, Gentile and Hitchcock opened high-end Houston grocery store Central Market.

“We are so excited to be part of the Houston community and M-K-T Heights family! We may have Blue Sushi Sake Grill locations in 17 other destinations around the country, but every location is equally special to our company, Flagship Restaurant Group,” CEO Nick Hogan said in a statement. “This opening is going to be especially poignant, as two of our co-owners met in Houston over 20 years ago and we have so much shared history in this city. We are passionate about sustainability and providing an impactful dining experience to our guests, so we are excited to be part of a destination that has the same passion we do for culinary, beverage and responsible sourcing practices.”