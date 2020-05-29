Texas' favorite fast-food chain offers delivery for first time ever

Good news stay-at-home diners: Whataburger will deliver directly to your door. That's right — Double Meat Whataburgers, Texas Toast, Dr Pepper shakes, etc. — can all be ordered up without leaving the couch.

Whataburger's new perk is a first for the 70-year-old chain, and it's offering delivery in San Antonio, Texas, and the other nine states it services. Keeping with current safety precautions, the delivery is contactless and orders are packaged in sealed bags.

For delivery, users must place an order using the Whataburger app, select "delivery" at checkout, and input an address. Users may also include special delivery instructions and provide a tip. (Seriously — add a tip.)

Diners can also schedule orders up to 24 hours in advance, a particularly useful feature if one is, say, imbibing during quarantine and wants to plan a little post-party snack.

As an incentive to get people to use the Whataburger app (the company really, really wants you to download the app), Whataburger is rolling out incentives and freebies. The current one runs now through June 7 and is a buy one, get one Dr Pepper shake at participating locations.

The chain's new app is among the first innovations made following the Dobson family selling the majority share of their San Antonio-based company to the Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners. The deal, finalized in June 2019, came amid major expansion plans for the Texas chain.

For the purists among us, never fear; Whataburger is still offering drive-thru and curbside delivery.