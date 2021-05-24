Cult-favorite salad chain freshens up Houston with 2 new locations

Two more Sweetgreen locations are opening soon in the Houston area. The cult-favorite salad restaurant will open its fourth local outpost in The Woodlands (9595 Six Pines Dr.) on Tuesday, May 25 with another slated to arrive in the M-K-T Heights development (600 N. Shepherd Dr.) in the coming weeks.

Founded in 2007 by then-Georgetown students Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet, and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has grown to over 100 locations across the country. The company is considered a rare restaurant "unicorn" that has a valuation over $1 billion.

Credit for all the success goes to its creative salad combinations. For example, the signature “Guacamole Greens” salads offer “organic mesclun, avocado, roasted chicken, red onion, tomatoes, tortilla chips, fresh lime squeeze, and lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette.”

The restaurant is also known for its celebrity collaborations. When the company arrived in Houston, local favorite Chris Shepherd contributed a Caesar salad riff with a Southern twist. Recently, the restaurant introduced a bowl designed by star tennis player Naomi Osaka.

The company has also earned acclaim for its innovative use of technology. Even before the pandemic, more than half of all orders came via the company's app.

Sweetgreen opened its first Houston location in Rice Village in July 2019. A Montrose location followed a couple of months later, and a downtown outpost opened in March 2020.