'Six-Foot Social' uncorks a fun, at-home wine class for Houstonians

Large scale food festivals may not be feasible at this time of social distancing, but one of Houston's most experienced food event organizers has a new way for people to learn about wine. Food & Vine Time Productions — the company behind events such as Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands, the Katy Sip & Stroll, and the Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival in Galveston — has launched Six-Foot Social, an at-home wine education program.

Rather than go to an event venue to taste dozens of wines in the company of strangers, Six-Foot Social brings the tasting to a backyard, cul-de-sac, or driveway. A host partners with Food & Vine Time to organize an event. The group's staff evaluates the space, designates seating areas that are at least six feet apart, and provides a wine professional to lead the tasting.

"With the market being flooded by virtual everything, screen fatigue is a reality," Food & Vine Time co-founder Constance McDerby said in a statement. "Human nature craves community and the Six-Foot Social allows the communal experience safely."

In addition to complying with guidelines about maintaining physical separation, each Six-Foot Social event includes glassware, bottles of water, gloves for the presenters, and hand sanitizer. Costs start at $25 per person for groups of 12-40 (depending on the venue); a master sommelier can attend for an additional fee. Those interested in scheduling an event may email info@foodandvinetime.com for more information.

"I will admit that this is quite a different experience from hundreds of wines and dozens of restaurants being offered in large festival environments with live music and pop-up entertainment," McDerby said. "But, the core of the Food & Vine Time Productions’ mission is making wine approachable while helping people enjoy the learning journey and broaden their knowledge in the process."