'World's biggest pizza slice' restaurant headed to Houston area from Louisiana

A Louisiana restaurant that claims to serve the “World's Biggest Pizza Slice” has set its sights on Houston. Fat Boy's Pizza will open its first Houston-area location in Richmond at The Grand at Aliana, a development at the intersection of W. Airport Boulevard and the Grand Parkway.

Scheduled to open by the end of 2022, the 4,800-square-foot restaurant will also offer a 1,500-square-foot patio adjacent to the development's green space. Offering outdoor seating is important to Fat Boy's Houston expansion plans, local real estate broker Thomas Nguyen tells CultureMap in an email.

“The Houston locations we are selecting also feature massive patio spaces," Nguyen writes. “While Houston is full of pizza QSRs and delivery concepts, surprisingly there aren't that many pizza concepts that have huge patios and bars.”

To Nguyen’s point, Fat Boy’s offers a full selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, including its signature daiquiris by the gallon.

Turning to the food, the vaunted slices come from Fat Boy's namesake 30-inch pizzas. The restaurant offers all the usual combos (pepperoni, meat lovers, veggie, supreme, etc.) as well barbecue chicken, Buffalo chicken, calzone, and stromboli. Appetizers such as wings, meatballs, and fried mozzarella sticks join salads as non-pizza options.

“Our pizza is unique and our restaurant is unique,” director of Texas operations George Malek said in a statement. “A visit to Fat Boy’s Pizza is an experience you’ll talk about with your friends and one you will look forward to repeating.”

To bring the Metairie-based restaurant to Houston, founder Gabe Corchiani partnered with businessman Shane Guidry. Known for his work as the CEO of marine transportation company Harvey Gulf International Marine, Guidry attracted some media attention last year when he put his approximately 15,000-square-foot mansion on the market for almost $17 million, but we digress. Clearly, he brings substantial resources to Fat Boy's plans for Houston.

“We look forward to bringing a family dining experience that will add to everything Houston has to offer,” Guidry added. “Fat Boy’s entrance into this area is exciting and our partnership with the Corchiani family is equally as exciting.”

The Richmond location join Fat Boy's original restaurant in Metairie along with Louisiana stores in Baton Rouge, Covington, and the French Quarter in New Orleans. It opened its first out-of-state location this March in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.