Dynamic Houston restaurant group announces opening date for new Italian eatery

The wait for Cypress' new Italian restaurant ends tomorrow. Gr8 Plate Hospitality will officially unveil Passerella, its new Italian restaurant, on Tuesday, May 17.

Owners Doris and Paul Miller have adorned the restaurant with Italian-inspired art, Ferrari-yellow leather barstools, and brick accent walls. An expansive patio offers waterside dining.

“We are very excited to see this project come to fruition,” Paul Miller said in a statement. “For us, it’s about bringing together the freshest ingredients we can find to create a menu that is distinctly different than anything we have done in the past. Our hope is to deliver an elevated dining experience that complements the beautiful views found at Boardwalk Towne Lake

Located next to its Gr8 Plate sibling The Union Kitchen, Passserella offers an eclectic, chef-driven approach to regional Italian fare. Husband-and-wife chefs Ed and Stephanie Roberts bring experiences from restaurants such as Tony's and Masraff's to their roles.

The menu covers a wide range of options, including appetizers, pizzas, pastas, salads, soups, entrees, and desserts. Highlights include: Fritto Misto with fried shrimp, calamari, and lemon wheels; Zuppa di Arogasta with Maine lobster; Branzino alla Calabrese with spinach risotto; mushroom pizza; and bucatini with meatballs.

Sommelier Matt Stevenson's wine list pulls from primarily Californian and Italian producers at a range of price points. They'll be joined by cocktails named after elements of Dante's Inferno.

“We aim to create a clean and classic wine program that can grow with the consumers in the area,” said Stevenson. “Guests will find unique bottles that may lure them out of their comfort zone coupled with familiar brands with more well-known profiles. All in all, the current wine menu sports up to 55 bottles, including varietals like Nebbiolo, Chianti, and Sangiovese. We will likely expand the menu as we learn more about what guests tend to gravitate toward.”

Passerella joins six locations of The Union Kitchen (Memorial, Cypress, Katy, Kingwood, Washington Avenue, and Garden Oaks/Oak Forest) and three locations of Jax Grill (Bellaire, Shepherd Dr., and Katy) in the Gr8 Plate family.