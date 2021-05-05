New Bellaire bowling and entertainment palace rolls out highly anticipated open date

Houston's newest entertainment destination will open next month. The Palace Social, a re-imagined take on the Palace Bowling Lanes, will open in June.

First announced last year, the 27,000-square-foot venue will offer patrons a wide array of entertainment options: eight lanes of bowling, 3,900-square-foot arcade, 600-square-foot e-sports lounge, virtual reality games, two multi-sport simulators, and three event rooms that can host activities such as karaoke.

When customers aren't rolling strikes or shooting aliens, they'll find a number of food and drinks options. Developed by consultant Jonathan Horowitz (Ninfa's, Antone's) and chef Ryan Hildebrand (FM Kitchen, Triniti), Palace Social's menu features Southern-inspired dishes with enough healthy options to meet a wide of dining preferences. Think everything from salads and sandwiches to classic comfort food, burgers, and an expansive dessert bar. It will be open for lunch, brunch, and dinner.

“Palace Social is definitely not yesterday’s bowling alley canteen experience,” Hildebrand said in a statement. “Our menu is loaded with elevated comfort food and gourmet shareables, a mix of southern regional classics and all-American fare that draws on the history of Palace Lanes while attracting a new generation of diners looking for a great meal in addition to the fun attractions.”

To execute the menu, the venue has hired chef Efrain Villareal (Tony’s Mexican Kitchen). Beverage director Jennifer Caldwell (Goodnight Charlie’s) will create a lineup of craft cocktails and also oversee Palace Social's beer and wine offerings.

All that eating, drinking, and gaming will take place in an environment that blends a contemporary design by Houston-based firms Tramonte Design Studio and Gin Design Group with a few retro touches. The venue's ownership states in a release that it received investments from nearby residents who are excited about this addition to their neighborhood and has already begun booking events.

“We’re excited to welcome guests of all ages to Palace Social, drawing on the memories of the past with a new vision of what a neighborhood entertainment concept can be,” said Billy Forney, Palace Social CEO, in a statement. “Our goal is to tap into the nostalgia that folks have for the former Palace Bowling Lanes with food, beverage, gaming, and entertainment offerings that resonate with today’s tastes. We fully intend for new memories to be made at Palace Social, which has been a true community-driven project.”

Palace Social is part of the Southside Commons mixed-use development that replaced Palace Lanes. Houston's sixth location of casual, farm-to-table restaurant Dish Society opened there in December.