Farm-to-table neighborhood restaurant dishes out newest Houston locale

Houston's sixth Dish Society has officially opened its doors. After a quiet soft opening last weekend, the new restaurant is now open daily at the Southside Commons mixed-use development (4191 Bellaire Blvd.), in the city of Southside Place between Bellaire and West University.

“I love this area. There’s a strong sense of community here among the neighborhoods and families that feels like a great fit,” founder and CEO Aaron Lyons said in a statement. “We really like to be that go-to neighborhood spot, and we’ve had our eye on this area for several years now because of the need and desire for just that.”

First opened in Tanglewood in 2014, Dish Society currently has locations in Katy, Memorial, The Heights, and in downtown food hall Finn Hall. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant mixes a core menu of comfort food with rotating seasonal specials. It sources approximately 75 percent of its ingredients from Texas. Beverage options include juices, local craft beers, and cocktails.

The new locations occupies 3,600 square feet. At full capacity, it will seat 100 people inside and another 55 on a spacious patio that's both heated and cooled.

Lyons worked with designer Gin Braverman of Gin Design Group on the interior, which will serve as a template for future locations. Signature elements include plenty of plant life, vintage mirrors, and handmade wooden furniture.

In the coming months, Dish Society will be joined in the development by Palace Social, a family-friendly entertainment destination that will offer bowling, arcade games, and multi-sport simulators in part of the space formerly occupied by Houston's legendary Palace Lanes bowling alley. Lyons expects there to be synergy between the two concepts.

“It’s really cool to hear stories from our guests and even some of our new team members about how they grew up going to Palace Lanes and celebrating birthdays there,” he said. “I think the new take on Palace Social will bring a second generation of folks into the space to serve a very similar purpose. I hope the neighborhood is as excited as I am to be a part of it.”

Early next year, Dish Society will relocate its Katy location to a larger, more prominent space within the LaCenterra development. The expanded restaurant will feature a similar look to its newly-opened sibling