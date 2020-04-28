H-E-B spices up takeaway options with prominent Houston Indian restaurant

H-E-B's collaboration with Houston restaurants to sell prepared dishes to go has added another prominent collaborator. Beginning this week, dishes from Indian fine dining restaurant Kiran's will be available at five local outposts.

Shoppers will find five of chef Kiran Verma's signature items — chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, palak paneer, daal makhni, and saffron rice pulao — at H-E-B stores in West University, Third Ward, Sienna Plantation, Sugar Land and Spring Branch/Memorial. Found in the Meal Simple section, the individual portions are designed to be heated at home.

Kiran's joins a number of prominent restaurants that are participating in the program, including Chris Shepherd's Underbelly Hospitality, Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, Brennan's of Houston, Coltivare, and two of Hugo Ortega's restaurants, Hugo's and Backstreet Cafe. Part of the company's #TexansHelpingTexans campaign, H-E-B pays all proceeds from the program to the restaurants that supplied the meals.

Joining the H-E-B offerings isn't Kiran's only news. Work continues on the restaurant's efforts to expand its dining room by absorbing the space that previously belonged to MidiCi pizza. The additional 4,000 square feet will allow Kiran’s to add a new, lounge-style seating area, as well as relocate its entrance from Richmond to Wake Forest.

Verma's daughter Puja, the restaurant’s director of operations and strategy, tells CultureMap that Kiran's hopes to complete the work in the next couple of weeks. For now, the restaurant remains open for curbside to-go service.