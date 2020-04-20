H-E-B serves up takeaway dishes from another Houston dining superstar

Add Hugo Ortega to H-E-B's roster of star chefs. The Texas grocer announced that dishes from two of the Beard Award winner's restaurants — Backstreet Cafe and Hugo's — will be available in seven of its Houston locations.

Beginning Monday, April 20, shoppers will find meatloaf, corn pudding, and bread pudding from Backstreet Cafe plus carnitas, Tamal Azteca (a vegetarian, layered tortilla cake), and tres leches at H-E-B stories in Montrose, on Washington Avenue, The Heights, West University Place, Third Ward, Briargrove, and the City of Bellaire. Prices range from $8 to 12.

"Through the wonderful program started by H-E-B, we can now serve our neighbors and friends not just from our own front doors but while people are doing their shopping for their families," Ortega said in a statement. "It was difficult to pick which dishes to add to the shelves at H-E-B, but we decided on signature dishes that would be comforting and easy to reheat at home."

Ortega's dishes join the H-E-B program that also includes signature items from Chris Shepherd's Underbelly Hospitality, Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, Brennan's of Houston, and Coltivare. Found in the same section at H-E-B's Meal Simple heat-and-serve dishes, all proceeds from the program go directly to the restaurants that supplied the meals.

"H-E-B is always looking for ways to work with restaurant operators, especially during these difficult and uncertain times,” added H-E-B group vice president Kevin Blessing. “We have partnered with a few local restaurants to feature their take-home food options at 10 Houston-area stores. As part of our #TexansHelpingTexans campaign, we hope to help create awareness about and support local establishments."