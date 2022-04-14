It's finally our turn: Houston residents now have access to Tupps Brewery's craft beers in local bars, restaurants, and retail stores.

The brewery partnered with Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC in September 2021 to enter the Houston market beginning with draft only. Now, the team is ready to launch cans into the market.

Tupps Brewery is one of the top 10 independently owned craft breweries in Texas, and has already expanded its presence throughout North Texas, Austin, San Antonio, East Texas, and West Texas — including El Paso, Lubbock, Abilene, and Amarillo — as well as into Oklahoma.

"In 2017, we expanded to the Austin market and were impressed how our beer sold outside our home market of North Texas," says Keith Lewis, Tupps Brewery's founder and president. "We always had our eye on Houston, but needed to expand our production capabilities to service this market. We wanted to make sure we could support Houston the proper way."

To do that, Tupps Brewery will be moving into a four-acre property with a brand-new brewery production facility, an expansion that will allow distribution to the entire state of Texas.

Fans of the McKinney-based brewery enjoy knocking back core beers like Neon Shades, Full Grown Man, Evil Dankster, National Standard blonde ale, Alpha Drop double dry hopped IPA, Juice Pack pale ale, and its IPA, hefeweizen, and Backyard Bock.

Seasonal hits include a grapefruit IPA, Oktoberfest, Salted Lime Mexican Lager, Blur Lemon Blueberry Shandy, Ugly Sweater Christmas ale, and the Full Grown Man-Child.

Tupps Brewery is family owned and operated by owner, founder, and president Keith Lewis and his children: director of finance and sales Chase Lewis, head brewer Chris Lewis, and marketing director Katie Baker.

Find where to purchase Tupps Brewery beers here.