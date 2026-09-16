First look at all-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse's new Katy outpost
Good news for Katy-area carnivores — the wait for the suburb's newest all-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse has come to an end. Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse has opened its second Houston-area restaurant near the intersection of the Grand Parkway and the Katy Freeway.
Located at 24205 Bella Katy Drive, Chama Gaúcha has claimed the former Doneraki Mexican Grill/Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que space for its new location. It joins the restaurant’s original Houston location (5865 Westheimer) that’s been open since 2011.
Similar to other rodizio concepts, Chama Gaúcha offers a range of grilled beef, lamb, pork, chickens, and Brazilian sausages that are served tableside by the restaurant’s staff. The meats come with caramelized bananas, garlic mashed potatoes, fried polenta, and pão de queijo, the celebrated Brazilian cheese rolls.
Diners also have access to a salad bar with more than 30 selections, including vegetables, cheeses, and charcuterie. Those who want a lighter meal may opt for a salad bar-only option for a reduced price.
The space has been given a comprehensive makeover that includes exposed brick, wood finishes, and circular lighting. An expansive bar and visible wine storage highlight the restaurant’s beverage offerings.
Brick columns and greenery frame the signature salad bar, while a landscape courtyard and fountain add some drama to the restaurant’s entrance.
The interior will feature five private dining rooms with capacities ranging from 20 to 150 people. They’re available for celebrations, business dinners, and other happenings.
“We’ve welcomed guests from Katy at our Westheimer location for many years, so it’s especially exciting to now welcome them here in their own community,” manager and Katy resident Guilherme Da Silva said in a statement. “From the design of the restaurant to the cuisine and tableside service, we created a setting where guests can enjoy the authentic Chama Gaúcha experience whether they’re joining us for dinner, a celebration or a special event.”