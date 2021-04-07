7 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, closings, and cream puffs

Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Houston’s second Voodoo Doughnut opened in Montrose last week. Although it lacks the convenience of the drive-thru found at Voodoo’s Washington Avenue location, it is open 24/7, making it an equally appealing option for those seeking a morning treat and people leaving the area’s many bars after last call.

Voodoo Doughnut has earned wide acclaim for its creative doughnuts such as the signature Voodoo Doll with raspberry jelly filling and the Diablos Rex with a vanilla frost pentagram. Some of its more scandalous offerings include the Maple Blazer Blunt and the Cock-N-Balls doughnuts, both of which are shaped to resemble their names.

Dish Society has opened its new Katy location. Still located at LaCenterra, the new restaurant offers twice the capacity — 100 inside plus an 80-seat patio — as Dish’s original Katy outpost, with a design that features many of the same elements as the recently-opened Southside Commons location.

“I love the way it came together - the size, the openness, the brightness, the airiness, plus the patio is literally on the green – parents can eat while watching their kids play,” Dish Society founder and CEO Aaron Lyons said in a statement. “Pride is one of our core values and we are proud of this place. Our staff who transitioned over from our original Katy location are standing taller; they’re proud and it’s showing up in our service. It’s very cool to see.”

Speaking of Katy, the western suburb is also home to a new location of Gloria's Latin Cuisine (23333 Grand Circle Blvd.). Known for its Salvadoran and Tex-Mex fare, the new Gloria’s is the restaurant’s 22nd location in Texas and third in the Houston area, joining siblings in Midtown and at Baybrook Mall. The restaurant opens daily at 11 am.

“We're very excited to make our Katy debut,” founder Gloria Fuentes-Rubio said in a release. “We have an amazing location and we've hired an exceptional staff. We look forward to sharing the Gloria’s experience with our neighbors in Katy and throughout the Houston area.”

Greenway Coffee has opened its new location in downtown’s Finn Hall food hall. The shop serves all the familiar brewed and espresso beverages, as well as signature items like the Texas Honey and Cinnamon Latte, made with locally-sourced Bee2Bee Honey and the Birds of Paradise, an ice matcha latte with a guava cloud on top. Hours of operation are 8 am-1 pm Monday-Friday.

“We are thrilled to open our new location at Finn Hall and bring our caffeine haven to downtown Houston,” co-owner Niken Prabanto said in a statement. “Coffee culture is all about bringing the community together, so it’s exciting to join a group of dynamic concepts that offer unique and different flavors to Houstonians all in one spot.”

Old Town Spring favorite Wunsche Bros. quietly reopened in February, but it’s really official now, according to a press release. The restaurant closed in 2015 after being damaged by a fire. Known for comfort food favorites like chicken fried steak and burgers, the restaurant has new owners but managed to rehire some of its old staff. Wunsche Bros. is open daily beginning at 11 am.

Montrose favorite Inversion Coffee has closed, Eater Houston reports. Open since 2005, the coffee shop opted not to renew its lease, but a representative for Art League Houston stated a replacement concept will be announced soon.

Japanese cream puff purveyor Beard Papa's will open in Spingwoods Village on April 17. It will be the company's fourth Houston-area location, joining Katy, Chinatown, and Sugar Land.

On opening day, the first 100 customers to purchase five dozen or more cream puffs will receive a special Beard Papa’s mug, and dragon and lion dance show will be performed at 11:30 am. In addition, customers will receive one free cream puff for every five purchased, while supplies last.