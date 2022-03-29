Famed barbecue restaurant announces Goode news for northwest Houston

One of Houston's most enduring barbecue restaurants will soon make its return to northwest Houston. Goode Co. Barbeque will reopen its Cypress location this Friday, April 1.

Closed since 2020, the restaurant at 20102 Northwest Freeway will resume lunch and dinner service with Goode Co.'s full menu of smoked meats, sides, and desserts. For now, the restaurant will only be open Friday to Sunday from 11 am-8 pm, but the days of operation will expand over time.

“We are excited to open the doors full-time again to welcome back our friends and neighbors,” chef-owner Levi Goode said in a statement. “While we had some pop-up events and holiday drive-thru pick-ups during the pandemic, we had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close this location for daily service. We have missed serving the community, and are ready to be back in the saddle again!”

First opened in 1977, Goode Co. Barbeque is known for dishes such as beef brisket, Czech sausage, Austin baked beans, jalapeño cheese bread, and of course, the company's signature Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie. The company also operates barbecue restaurants in Upper Kirby and the Memorial area. All three locations now offer dog-friendly patios, according to a release.

Reopening this barbecue restaurant is just one initiative that Goode Co. has undertaken for 2022. The company has announced plans to convert a barbecue restaurant in The Woodlands into Goode Co. Fish Camp & Oyster Bar, a seafood restaurant inspired by the family's fishing cabin near Sabine Pass. It has also leased the former Down House space in The Heights for a still-unnamed restaurant.