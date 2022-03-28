Acclaimed Houston bar serves up frozen drinks and affordable eats in Conroe

A prominent Houston bar will soon expand with a new location. Monkey's Tail will open its second location in Conroe.

Located at 2017 N. Frazier St., the new Monkey's Tail replaces a bar that closed last year. It is expected to open before Memorial Day.

First opened in 2019, Monkey's Tail offers a compelling mix of freshly made cocktails, craft beer, and accessible foods like pizza, wings, and tacos. Along with a welcoming, come-as-you-are atmosphere, the bar offers affordable fare such as its signature, $6 Chango Burger and boilermakers (paired beer and shot specials) that can be upgraded with a burger or slice of pizza.

"We found a great business opportunity in the area and feel confident our services will translate to locals and visitors," Steven Ripley, director of operations for Monkey's Tail owner Barrel of Monkeys Hospitality said in a statement. "We offer really great food and drinks at an affordable price point and Monkey’s Tail is really just a fun place to hangout without any barrier to entry."

Future customers can expect the full Monkey's Tail menu along with all of its signature cocktails, including beverage director Lainey Collum's seasonal drinks and creative frozen sips. The bar also draws lively crowds for Astros games and other sporting events.

"Our menus shift with Houston’s version of ‘seasons,' so we always have great frozen drink options and offerings like tamales in the colder months," Ripley added. "I’d say expect everything you’re used to at the Houston location like steak night and more."

Opening a second Monkey's Tail raises the issue of Grease Monkey, Barrel of Monkeys' new concept that will open in the former Petrol Station space in Garden Oaks. Sadly, a representative tells CultureMap that the project has been delayed by street construction in the area. Currently, "no projected timeline" exists for when the new bar will open.