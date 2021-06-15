Monkey's Tail masterminds reveal plans for Petrol Station's replacement

Barrel of Monkeys Hospitality, the group behind Lindale Park favorite Monkey's Tail, has finalized plans for Grease Monkey, its replacement for Petrol Station, and teamed up with one of Houston's most acclaimed beverage minds to develop cocktails for both venues.

Beverage director Lainey Collum comes to the company after well-regarded stints at Hay Merchant, Prohibition, Yauatcha, and others, including winning the CultureMap Tastemaker Award for Bartender of the Year in 2015. It's a homecoming for the industry vet, who had been working in San Francisco for the Hakkasan Group.

Collum has refreshed Monkey's Tail's cocktail offerings for the first time since the bar opened in 2019, according to a release. In addition, she'll develop Grease Monkey's beverage program.

“We’ve been hustling behind the scenes on this for months now," Collum said in a statement. "You’re going to see seasonal specialties inspired by the melting pot that is Houston, modern classics, and of course, some delicious frozens for the summertime."

Look for new sips such as the Northside and Dragon Fruit frozen margaritas, along with six new originals that include the El Sabio (layered cocktail inspired by a refresqueria); Claro Que Si (a clear-complex drink made with mezcal and Nixta corn liqueur), and the Chaturanga (a refreshing, rum-based cocktail). Monkey's Tail is also putting its spin on modern classics like the Swimming Pool and Gin Gin Mule along with 15 draft beers, one nitro tap, and four draft cocktails.

As for Grease Monkey, Collum is working alongside Barrel of Monkeys owner Jessie Gonzales and director of operations Steven Ripley on having the new concept ready for a fall opening. Ripley and Collum have stepped in for founding partner Sharif Al-Amin, who is no longer with the company, and former beverage director Greg Perez, who recently launched Night Moves Hospitality with chef Lyle Bento.

“We have all homed in on specific areas of this business, collectively regrouped, and feel very confident with this direction,” Gonzales said. “Right now, we’re committed to producing great quality cocktails and delicious food at Monkey’s Tail and preparing to make a big splash with Grease Monkey this year.”

Grease Monkey's menu will feature Monkey's Tail signature items such as the Chango burger and dry-rubbed wings plus tacos. Beverage offerings will lean towards agave spirits as well as a "Free-Spirited" menu of non-alcoholic drinks, craft beers on tap, and a small selection of natural wines. In addition to a refreshed version of the space's massive patio, customers can look forward to easier to-go pickups via both a walk-up station and curbside service.