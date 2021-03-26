First came brunch, now comes ladies' night. Pour Behavior is kicking spring up a notch with the addition of yet another amazing themed night that means delicious treats — plus savings — for you.

Grab your girlfriends and head to Pour Behavior on Thursday nights to score half off all cocktails and half off appetizers for the gals only, with DJ Icon playing all the hits while you party.

Start with a cheese board (if you're feeling classy) or some Texas chili cheese fries (if you're not), and keep the carbs coming throughout the night for 50 percent off.

This is the perfect excuse to upgrade from a boring vodka soda. Be a little more adventurous with a Peach Paloma (Patron reposado, grapefruit juice, citrus, white peach syrup, and Squirt) or the signature Poire Behavior (Grey Goose La Poire, Bombay Sapphire gin, cucumber prosecco syrup, ancho chile reyes, and mint).

There are five scratch-made cocktails on tap, plus an array of handcrafted classics that are all calling your name. Come with a crowd and order a Colossal Cocktail, which satisfies four or more and comes in your choice of mimosa, mojito, or mule flavors (this is excluded from the ladies' night promotion).

Don't forget you can also order the mimosa and mojito towers during brunch, which happens every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-4 pm both indoors and on the massive covered patio

There's something new to experience every night at Pour Behavior, including regular happy hour from 4-7 pm, Monday through Friday. You can see a list of all specials and promotions here.

---

Pour Behavior is allowing its customers the freedom of choice to wear a mask. It is located in Midtown at 2211 Travis St., and its toll-free phone number is 833-O-BEHAVE.