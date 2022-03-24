Acclaimed New York pizzeria fires up inside downtown's bustling new food hall

One of America's most famous pizzerias has arrived in Houston. Roberta's has begun a quiet soft opening at Post Market, the food hall at downtown's Post Houston mixed-use development.

First opened in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood in 2008, Roberta's serves wood-fired pizzas made with high quality ingredients. Over time, the restaurant has grown to a second Brooklyn location and another in Los Angeles.

Houston is the restaurant's first outpost in a food hall. Located in the food hall's north end, diners can view its wood-fired oven that prepares those signature pies. The menu includes a number of 12-inch pizzas such as the Famous Original (tomato, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, caciocavallo, chili, oregano), the Cheesus Christ (mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, taleggio, black pepper), and the Lil Stinker (tomato, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, pecorino, pepperoncini, red onion, garlic). For now, pepperoni rolls are the only appetizer available.

Roberta's joins a diverse group of restaurants at the bustling food hall. Other tenants include West African concept ChòpnBlọk, South American favorite Andes Cafe, upscale seafood restaurant Golfstrommen, and three Asian-inspired concepts from Paul Qui's FAM Hospitality: Japanese street food concept East Side King, Filipino restaurant Soy Pinoy, and Thai restaurant Thai Kun.

In addition to Roberta's, Post Market recently welcomed Johnny Good Burger. The smash burger concept replaced Austin-based restaurant the Butcher's Burger, which closed in February along with its sister concept Salt & Time.

CultureMap has contacted representatives for Post Houston about the opening of Roberta's. We will update this article when we receive a reply.