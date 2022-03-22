Last month, more than 5,000 — yes, you read that right — Rodeo fans packed into NRG Center to sip and sample from nearly 100 Houston restaurants and food trucks at the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition.

In addition to the amazing food, approximately 400 wines from the 2022 International Wine Competition were poured.

This annual event put on by the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is a fan favorite, with top chefs and world-class wines coming together to duke it out (in a friendly way) for the championship titles.

Here's the full list of winners:

People's Choice Award

First place: Cotton Culinary: Figgy Piggy

Second place: Guard & Grace, A Modern Steakhouse: Oak grilled Creekstone Farms Prime New York Strip with loaded baked potato

Tasty Tradition Award

First place: Joyce's Seafood & Steaks: White chocolate bread pudding

Second place: Taste of Texas Restaurant: Certified Angus Beef tenderloin and Megan’s mac & cheese

Trailblazer Appetizer Award

First place: Omni Houston: Pork belly skewer, Moroccan BBQ, carrot puree, chicharrone

Second place: Songkran Thai Kitchen: Thai steak salad (Neu Nam Tok)

Third place: Revival Market: Cauliflower crositini – cauliflower hummus, homemade giardiniera, za’atar, chives

Lone Star Entree Award

First place: Killen’s TMX: Brisket suadero taco with black garlic salsa guacamole and queso fresco, and charro beans with jalapeno sausage

Second place: Gus’ Fried Chicken: Fried chicken wing

Third place: Russo’s Italian Kitchen: Lobster maestro – lobster essence, bianco, talegio, capelietti, maine lobster, smoked pecan

Two-Steppin' Dessert Award

First place: Egghaus Gourmet: Texas pecan croissant

Second place: Ragin Cajun: Bread pudding with rum sauce

Third place: Ashley Cakes: Carrot cake

Rookie Award

Craft Creamery: R-C Ranch wagyu brisket ice cream sandwich

Trail Boss Food Truck Award

Cruisin Sushi: Cruisin Special Roll – fried roll inside chicken, zucchini, carrots, Monterrey cheese, Tampico, cream cheese and avocado, drizzled with homemade spicy mayo and eel sauce (homemade soy and jalapeno sauce on the side)

Outstanding Showmanship Award

First place: Eculent

Second place: Texas Harvest