Big burger chain Fuddruckers beefs up Texas presence with new mall locations

A popular burger chain announced a new partnership that will expand its footprint across Texas and beyond. Fuddruckers has partnered with Brookfield Properties to open 10 new locations at malls in Texas and four other states. In addition, the company has launched ghost kitchens to capture more delivery and to-go business.

In Houston, the new Fuddruckers will open at Willowbrook Mall in Cypress. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will add three new locations at Hulen Mall (Fort Worth), Town East Mall (Mesquite), and The Parks Mall (Arlington). Additionally, Fuddruckers will open in San Antonio's North Star Mall. New mall locations will also debut in Alabama, California, Georgia, and North Carolina.

In addition to these mall outposts, the restaurant will expand its ghost kitchen presence. Fuddruckers is part of Kitchen United MIX, a ghost kitchen that operates out of a Kroger in The Heights. The restaurant will open an additional ghost kitchen locations in Plano, Frisco, and Austin.

Although they lack the seating and design elements of Fuddruckers' free-standing locations, they serve the same familiar mix of burgers, sides, and chicken sandwiches. The restaurant also recently introduced a plant-based Beyond burger and Beyond chicken tenders.

Formerly part of Luby's Restaurants, Black Titan Franchise Systems LLC purchased Fuddruckers in 2021. The company operates more than 92 locations nationwide.

"We are excited to partner with Brookfield Properties, expanding our geographic footprint across the country and making Fuddruckers accessible to an even greater number of guests," CEO Nicholas Perkins said in a statement. "These new locations will continue to grow our customer base, create new jobs and showcase our 'World's Greatest Hamburgers.'"