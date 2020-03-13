Houston restaurants respond to coronavirus with dozens of dining deals and discounts

Houston’s restaurants want diners to know they’re taking the threat of coronavirus seriously. Over the past couple of days, many of the city’s most prominent bar and restaurant owners have shared their detailed plans of enhanced cleaning procedures, employee wellness efforts (including paid sick leave), and expanded to-go options.

See examples from Bobby Heugel and Justin Yu (Anvil, Squable, etc), H Town Restaurant Group (Hugo’s, Backstreet Cafe, etc), and Berg Hospitality (B&B Butchers, B.B. Lemon, etc). National chains like Shake Shack have shared similar plans.

The problem is not theoretical for these businesses. Chefs and servers cannot work from home. If people decide to avoid restaurants entirely, many of them won’t survive.

Diners should listen to the advice of authorities and physicians when choosing whether to be in public places. Those at greatest risk from COVID-19, such as the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions, should probably stay home.

Still, we are social animals, and being around other people feels good. By practicing proper hygiene, people can mitigate their risks and continue to support the restaurants they enjoy.

Towards that end, many are offering deals and discounts through the end of March and beyond. We’ve rounded up many of them below and will update this article as more come in.

Big City Wings

Show an unused Rodeo ticket at any location of the local wing joint for a free order of fried Oreos or fried Twinkies.

Boheme

The Montrose patio bar is extending its happy hour until 8 pm through March 31. Also, HISD employees receive 20 percent off to-go orders if picked up in person (does not apply to third party delivery apps).

Bovine & Barley

The downtown bar is offering half-off the price of draft beers and $2 longnecks for those showing a Rodeo ticket or receipt. In addition, it’s playing rodeo artists during happy hour, which takes place daily from 3-7 pm.

Brasil Cafe

Receive 15 percent off to-go orders for lunch and dinner items (excludes coffee and brunch items).

Brennan’s of Houston

For customers who prefer to dine at home, the Midtown restaurant has expanded its to-go and delivery options. Get a chateaubriand dinner for two (16-ounce beef tenderloin with two sides and French bread, $62) or a truffle-roasted chicken dinner for two (half-chicken with two sides and French bread, $38). The restaurant will be adding more family-style to-go options soon.

Christian’s Tailgate Bar & Grill

Show a ticket to a canceled rodeo concert or rodeo badge to receive 10 percent off all food items at any location of the Houston hamburger institution.

The Classic

Benjy Levit’s Washington Avenue restaurant will help parents by offering free kids meals through March 31 (adult purchase required).

Dahlia

Rodeo ticket and badge holders will receive 15 percent off at Midtown’s buzzy new bar. Discount only applies for the night of the ticketed performance.

Damian’s Cucina Italiana

Get buy-one-get-one-free entrees (of equal or less value) at this Midtown restaurant through the end of March.

Dish Society

The family-oriented, farm to table restaurant is offering a free kid’s meal with purchase of a full entree. In addition, teachers receive half-off alcohol through the end of March.

El Patio

Forced to shut down its stand at the rodeo, the Tex-Mex institution will give a free Corona to anyone who shows Rodeo concert or carnival tickets.

FM Kitchen & Bar

Get 15-percent off to-go orders placed by phone or the "order online" link on the restaurant's website (use code FM2020). In addition, the Washington Ave. comfort food restaurant will give a 20-percent bonus on gift card purchases (i.e., spend $100 to received a gift card worth $120). Offer expires April 14.

Finn Hall

Some of the vendors at the recently rebooted downtown food hall are offering coronavirus related discounts. Show a ticket or receipt from a canceled event to receive the following: free hummus at Oddball Eats; free egg roll at Yong; free beverage with purchase and free kid’s meal with adult entree at Low Tide; and 10-percent off at Craft Burger. In addition, those with a ticket or receipt from the rodeo will receive half price on a BBQ chicken pizza at Pizza Zquare.

Frank's Americana Revival

Receive a $20 gift card good for a future with any curbside carryout order (delivery apps excluded). Expires March 31.

Gr8 Plate Hospitality

All locations of The Union Kitchen and Jax Grill are offering kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree from 11 am - 4 pm Monday through Friday. In addition, get 10 percent off a meal with a rodeo concert ticket.

Good Dog Houston

Both locations of the hot dog restaurant are offering a 10 percent discount to people with a ticket to a canceled event. In addition, the 10-percent discount applies to gift cards purchased through March 31.

The Halal Guys

Rodeo ticket holders will receive a free side with the purchase of an entree.

Harold’s

Get 10 percent off food and beverage purchases with a ticket to canceled events such as the rodeo, Bayou City Arts Festival, Alley Theater performances, etc. In addition, kids 12 and under eat free with adult entree purchase, and moms may enjoy mimosas for just $1 each with food purchase.

Hungry’s

The Mediterranean restaurant is offering free delivery within a five mile radius of its locations in Rice Village and Memorial (minimum $30 order). In addition, diners may purchase a family meal for four for $45 (discounted from $60); it includes choice of one entree (options include beef and chicken kabob, Southern fried chicken, and Mama's Meatloaf) plus two sides.

La Calle

The downtown taqueria and cantina is offering a 10-percent discount to rodeo ticket holders through March 31.

Maison Pucha Bistro

This family-owned French restaurant in The Heights has a number of deals in place including half-off bottles of wine at select times, a Thursday night steak special, and two-course lunch and brunch menus for $19.95.

The New Potato

All local craft beer drafts are $5 at this casual patio bar in the East End. TNP also made a lighthearted video to demonstrate their enhanced cleaning procedures.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

The Katy restaurant is offering a 10-percent discount (excluding alcohol, dine-in only) to people with Rodeo concert or carnival tickets.

Peli Peli

Unwind with half-off all bottles of wine and beer at all four locations of the South African restaurant or its fast casual sister concept Peli Peli Kitchen. Offer excludes wines by-the-glass, spirits, and cocktails.

Perry Steakhouse & Grille

All seven locations of the popular steakhouse are running a special, $45, three-course menu. Available for dine-in or pickup, it includes a choice of salad (Caesar or wedge), entree (bacon-wrapped filet, Perry’s pork chop, grilled salmon, or chicken parmesan), and dessert (cheesecake or custard).

Picos

The Upper Kirby Mexican restaurant will give diners a $25 dining certificate on bulk to-go orders over $100 picked up by customers at the restaurant. In addition, it’s offering happy hour pricing all day, Monday - Thursday, through May 5.

Politan Row

All vendors at the Rice Village food hall are offering 15-percent-off food items through March 31 to those with a Rodeo ticket.

Rainbow Lodge

This Houston institution may be known for its romantic dining room, but it’s offering a special on to-go orders. Diners who pick up their food will receive a $20 gift card that’s good towards a future visit.

SweetCup Gelato

Rodeo ticket holders and vendors are entitled to one free scoop of SweetCup’s new funnel cake gelato. Offer is valid at both locations.

Sit Lo

The Sugar Land Vietnamese restaurant is offering 10 percent off all food items until March 31 (weekends only).

Sticky’s Chicken

Get 10 percent off with a ticket to any canceled event.

Traveler’s Table

Get a flatbread and two glasses of wine for $30 or a flatbread and two pints of beer for $20 at Montrose’s globally-inspired restaurant.

Underbelly Hospitality

All four of Chris Shepherd’s restaurants — Georgia James, Hay Merchant, One Fifth, and UB Preserv — are offering a 10-percent discount on food to people with tickets to a canceled event. Offer is good through March 31.

Voodoo Doughnut

The buzzy new arrival will give away one free rodeo doughnut (chocolate cake doughnut, dipped in vanilla frosting with a blue star, red sprinkles, and chocolate chips) to anyone with a rodeo concert ticket. The promotion lasts from 5 am on Sunday, March 15 until 5 am on Monday, March 16.

Weights + Measures

The Midtown restaurants is offering 50-percent-off pizzas for people who show tickets to a canceled rodeo or theatrical performance.