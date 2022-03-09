Celebrate Houston's culinary all-stars at the 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards

Get ready to raise a glass to Houston's restaurant and bar stars. The annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards returns this spring — and tickets are on sale now.

Join us May 25 at Silver Street Studios for an evening honoring the very best of Houston's culinary scene.

The fun begins with our signature tasting event, where you'll sample special bites from this year's participating nominees and sip an array of cocktails, beer, and more. The night culminates in our annual awards ceremony, once again helmed by Houston legend Bun B.

The Tastemaker Awards nominees are determined by a panel of industry experts, including past winners. Our mission is to shine a spotlight on the people making the local restaurant scene special and honor their innovation, energy, and creativity.

The 2022 Houston program will honor Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Rising Star Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, Bartender of the Year, Wine Program of the Year, Best New Restaurant, and Best Pop-up/Startup.

You can see all of the nominees here and learn more about them in our special editorial series leading up to the big event.

On May 25, we'll unveil the winner in each category, including the readers' choice winner for Best New Restaurant, which will be determined by you in an upcoming online tournament.

A limited number of Early Bird tickets are on sale now at discounted rates of $60 for general admission and $99 for VIP (includes early access to the event, valet, and a dedicated bar). Prices will increase April 1, so grab your tickets now for this sell-out affair.

---

The event is brought to you by Stranahan's Rocky Mountain Single Malt Whiskey, Maestro Dobel Tequila, 11 Below Brewing Co., Malibu Splash, All Hands Cocktails, and Topo Chico. A portion of proceeds will benefit our nonprofit partner, Second Servings of Houston.