The Tastemaker Awards toasts the best in Texas dining for 2022

CultureMap trekked across Texas this spring to toast the Tastemakers during our annual culinary awards program — and this year was bigger than ever. In addition to our longstanding events in Houston, Austin, and Dallas, we brought the party to San Antonio and Fort Worth for the very first time.

The series began April 26 with our inaugural San Antonio event before returning to Austin's Fair Market on April 28. The Texas culinary tour then headed to Cowtown for our Fort Worth debut on May 10, followed by an evening at Dallas' Fashion Industry Gallery on May 12. The foodie fun wrapped up May 25 in Houston with another sold-out night at Silver Street Studios.

The 2022 Tastemaker Awards served as a Texas-sized celebration of the culinary scenes they honored, with guests savoring bites from participating nominees, sipping signature cocktails alongside culinary stars, and raising a glass to the winners during our live awards ceremonies.

Nominees were selected by local panels of industry experts, including past Tastemaker winners and CultureMap editors. The panels then selected all winners, except for Best New Restaurant, which was determined by readers in our online tournament.

Meet all of the 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards winners, listed by city, below.

Houston:

Restaurant of the Year: Street to Kitchen

Chef of the Year: Aaron Bludorn, Bludorn

Bar of the Year: Tongue-cut Sparrow

Best New Restaurant: d’Alba Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Benchawan Painter, Street to Kitchen

Pastry Chef of the Year: Christina Au, Blacksmith

Bartender of the Year: Sarah Crowl, Better Luck Tomorrow

Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Click Virtual Food Hall

Wine Program of the Year: Tiny Champions

Best Pop-up: Luis Mercado and Paolo Justo, Neo

Dallas:

Restaurant of the Year: Meridian

Chef of the Year: Ji Kang, Sloane's Corner

Bar of the Year: Rattlesnake Bar

Best New Restaurant: Hawkers Asian Street Food

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Aldo Lugo, Jose

Pastry Chef of the Year: Amy La Rue, Carte Blanche

Bartender of the Year: Reid Lewis, Atlas

Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Hillside Tavern

Brewery of the Year: Vector Brewing

Wine Program of the Year: Monarch

Best New Pizza: 400 Gradi

Austin:

Restaurant of the Year: Cuantos Tacos

Chef of the Year: Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria

Bar of the Year: Tiki Tatsu-Ya

Best New Restaurant: Wax Myrtle's

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Amanda Turner, Olamaie

Pastry Chef of the Year: Susana Querejazu, Lutie's

Bartender of the Year: Cory Starr, Tiki Tatsu-Ya

Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

Wine Program of the Year: Birdie's

Brewery of the Year: Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Best Vegan Restaurant: Counter Culture

Fort Worth:

Restaurant of the Year: Belenty's Love Vegan Mexican Restaurant

Chef of the Year: Jenny Castor, Luckybee Kitchen

Bar of the Year: The Lobby Bar at Hotel Dryce

Best New Restaurant: Dusty Biscuit Beignets

Best Breakfast: Ol' South Pancake House

San Antonio: