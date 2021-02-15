These Houston restaurants have closed due to the winter storm

The Bayou City finds itself in the grip of a tenacious winter storm that's plugged the city into freezing temps and snow-covered roads. With authorities advising people to hunker down, restaurants and bars across the city have closed until travel conditions improve.
All of the restaurants and bars listed below have either contacted CultureMap or posted to social media with information that they will be closed Monday, February 15; Tuesday, February 16; and/or Wednesday, February 17. Please note this list is not comprehensive; the vast majority of establishments are closed.
We will update this list periodically throughout the day. Please email eric@culturemap.com to be added.
Confirmed open
North Italia (Limited menu and staff)
Currently closed
Montrose/Midtown/Museum District
Anvil
Axelrad
Blacksmith
Bludorn (Monday and Tuesday)
Brasil
The Burger Joint
City Cellars
Common Bond (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)
The Creek Group (all locations)
Grand Prize
La Grange (Monday and Tuesday)
Love Buzz
Luby’s (all locations)
Lucille’s (Monday-Wednesday)
The Kirby Group (Wooster’s Garden, Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, Pitch 25)
Ono Poke
Paulie's
Ramen Tatsu-ya
Revelry on Richmond
Riel
Roost
Rudyard’s
Tacos A Go Go
13 Celsius
The Toasted Coconut
Traveler’s Table
Tres Tacos (Monday and Tuesday)
Underbelly Hospitality (Monday and Tuesday)
Weights + Measures
The Heights and surrounding neighborhoods
Alice Blue
Antone’s (all locations)
Better Luck Tomorrow
Bobcat Teddy's
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company
The Burger Joint
Cantina Barba
Click Virtual Food Hall
Common Bond (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)
The Creek Group (all locations)
Dish Society (all locations)
Fat Cat Creamery (both locations)
Feast Urban Eats
Field & Tides
Good Dog Houston
The Halal Guys (all locations)
Hando and the Kanpai Club
Henderson Heights
Jax Grill
Jenni’s Noodle House (all locations)
The Kirby Group (Wooster’s Garden, Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, Pitch 25)
Kolache Shoppe
Local Foods (all locations)
Monkey’s Tail
Mutiny Wine Room (Monday and Tuesday)
Pizzitola’s BBQ
Sticky's Chicken
Tacos A Go Go
The Taco Stand
The Union Kitchen (all locations)
The Waffle Bus
Xin Chao
Downtown/EaDo/East End
Brasserie du Parc
Common Bond (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)
East End Backyard
8th Wonder Brewery and Eatsie Boys (Monday and Tuesday)
Flying Saucer Downtown
The Halal Guys (all locations)
The Kirby Group (Wooster’s Garden, Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, Pitch 25)
La Fisheria (Monday and Tuesday)
Littlefoot
The Nash
The Original Ninfa’s (both locations)
Reserve 101
Rodeo Goat
Roots
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Street to Kitchen
Treebeards (all locations)
Underground Hall (Monday and Tuesday)
Upper Kirby/West University/River Oaks
a'Bouzy
Churrascos (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)
Cleburne Cafeteria
Common Bond (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)
Dessert Gallery
Dish Society (all locations)
El Topo (Monday and Tuesday)
Fajitas A Go Go
Feges BBQ
Frank's Americana
Goode Company (all locations)
The Halal Guys (all locations)
Jenni’s Noodle House (all locations)
Kata Robata
Kirby Ice House
Kolache Shoppe
Local Foods (all locations)
Ouisie’s Table (Monday and lunch on Tuesday)
Picos
Pondicheri
Relish Restaurant & Bar
The Galleria and surrounding neighborhoods
Antone’s (all locations)
The Brisket House (all locations)
Cabo Bob’s Burritos
Craft Pita (Monday and Tuesday)
Dish Society (all locations)
El Patio
Etoile Cuisine et Bar
Kenny & Ziggy’s
Le Colonial (Monday and Tuesday)
Liberty Kitchen (both locations)
Local Foods (all locations)
MAD
Musaafer (Monday and Tuesday)
The Original Ninfa’s (both locations)
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (Monday and Tuesday)
Roegels Barbecue (Monday and Tuesday)
Roostar Vietnamese Grill (both locations)
Steak 48 (Monday and Tuesday)
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen (both locations)
Memorial, West Houston, and Katy
Churrascos (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)
Craft Burger
Dish Society (all locations)
Ember and Greens
Goode Company (all locations)
The Halal Guys (all locations)
Jax Grill
Kirby Ice House
Liberty Kitchen (both locations)
Local Foods (all locations)
Molina’s Cantina
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Phat Eatery
Roostar Vietnamese Grill (both locations)
State Fare (both locations)
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen (both locations)
Tacos A Go Go
Tobiuo Sushi
Treebeards (all locations)
The Union Kitchen (all locations)
Southwest Houston and Chinatown
Blood Bros. BBQ (Monday-Wednesday)
Jax Grill
Luby’s (all locations)
Molina’s Cantina
State Fare (both locations)
Watershed
Cypress/Spring/The Woodlands
Alicia’s Mexican Grille
Common Bond (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)
Darios Steakhouse & Seafood
Fielding's Local
Fielding's Wood Grill
Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar
Marvino’s Italian Kitchen
Clear Lake/Webster
Luby’s (all locations)
Pappas Delta Blues