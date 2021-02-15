These Houston restaurants have closed due to the winter storm

The Bayou City finds itself in the grip of a tenacious winter storm that's plugged the city into freezing temps and snow-covered roads. With authorities advising people to hunker down, restaurants and bars across the city have closed until travel conditions improve.

All of the restaurants and bars listed below have either contacted CultureMap or posted to social media with information that they will be closed Monday, February 15; Tuesday, February 16; and/or Wednesday, February 17. Please note this list is not comprehensive; the vast majority of establishments are closed.

We will update this list periodically throughout the day. Please email eric@culturemap.com to be added.

Confirmed open

North Italia (Limited menu and staff)

Currently closed

Montrose/Midtown/Museum District

Anvil

Axelrad

Blacksmith

Bludorn (Monday and Tuesday)

Brasil

The Burger Joint

City Cellars

Common Bond (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)

The Creek Group (all locations)

Grand Prize

La Grange (Monday and Tuesday)

Love Buzz

Luby’s (all locations)

Lucille’s (Monday-Wednesday)

The Kirby Group (Wooster’s Garden, Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, Pitch 25)

Ono Poke

Paulie's

Ramen Tatsu-ya

Revelry on Richmond

Riel

Roost

Rudyard’s

Tacos A Go Go

13 Celsius

The Toasted Coconut

Traveler’s Table

Tres Tacos (Monday and Tuesday)

Underbelly Hospitality (Monday and Tuesday)

Weights + Measures

The Heights and surrounding neighborhoods

Alice Blue

Antone’s (all locations)

Better Luck Tomorrow

Bobcat Teddy's

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

The Burger Joint

Cantina Barba

Click Virtual Food Hall

Common Bond (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)

The Creek Group (all locations)

Dish Society (all locations)

Fat Cat Creamery (both locations)

Feast Urban Eats

Field & Tides

Good Dog Houston

The Halal Guys (all locations)

Hando and the Kanpai Club

Henderson Heights

Jax Grill

Jenni’s Noodle House (all locations)

The Kirby Group (Wooster’s Garden, Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, Pitch 25)

Kolache Shoppe

Local Foods (all locations)

Monkey’s Tail

Mutiny Wine Room (Monday and Tuesday)

Pizzitola’s BBQ

Sticky's Chicken

Tacos A Go Go

The Taco Stand

The Union Kitchen (all locations)

The Waffle Bus

Xin Chao

Downtown/EaDo/East End

Brasserie du Parc

Common Bond (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)

East End Backyard

8th Wonder Brewery and Eatsie Boys (Monday and Tuesday)

Flying Saucer Downtown

The Halal Guys (all locations)

The Kirby Group (Wooster’s Garden, Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, Pitch 25)

La Fisheria (Monday and Tuesday)

Littlefoot

The Nash

The Original Ninfa’s (both locations)

Reserve 101

Rodeo Goat

Roots

Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Street to Kitchen

Treebeards (all locations)

Underground Hall (Monday and Tuesday)

Upper Kirby/West University/River Oaks

a'Bouzy

Churrascos (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)

Cleburne Cafeteria

Common Bond (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)

Dessert Gallery

Dish Society (all locations)

El Topo (Monday and Tuesday)

Fajitas A Go Go

Feges BBQ

Frank's Americana

Goode Company (all locations)

The Halal Guys (all locations)

Jenni’s Noodle House (all locations)

Kata Robata

Kirby Ice House

Kolache Shoppe

Local Foods (all locations)

Ouisie’s Table (Monday and lunch on Tuesday)

Picos

Pondicheri

Relish Restaurant & Bar

The Galleria and surrounding neighborhoods

Antone’s (all locations)

The Brisket House (all locations)

Cabo Bob’s Burritos

Craft Pita (Monday and Tuesday)

Dish Society (all locations)

El Patio

Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Kenny & Ziggy’s

Le Colonial (Monday and Tuesday)

Liberty Kitchen (both locations)

Local Foods (all locations)

MAD

Musaafer (Monday and Tuesday)

The Original Ninfa’s (both locations)

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (Monday and Tuesday)

Roegels Barbecue (Monday and Tuesday)

Roostar Vietnamese Grill (both locations)

Steak 48 (Monday and Tuesday)

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen (both locations)

Memorial, West Houston, and Katy

Churrascos (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)

Craft Burger

Dish Society (all locations)

Ember and Greens

Goode Company (all locations)

The Halal Guys (all locations)

Jax Grill

Kirby Ice House

Liberty Kitchen (both locations)

Local Foods (all locations)

Molina’s Cantina

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

Phat Eatery

Roostar Vietnamese Grill (both locations)

State Fare (both locations)

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen (both locations)

Tacos A Go Go

Tobiuo Sushi

Treebeards (all locations)

The Union Kitchen (all locations)

Southwest Houston and Chinatown

Blood Bros. BBQ (Monday-Wednesday)

Jax Grill

Luby’s (all locations)

Molina’s Cantina

State Fare (both locations)

Watershed

Cypress/Spring/The Woodlands

Alicia’s Mexican Grille

Common Bond (all locations closed Monday and Tuesday)

Darios Steakhouse & Seafood

Fielding's Local

Fielding's Wood Grill

Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar

Marvino’s Italian Kitchen

Clear Lake/Webster

Luby’s (all locations)

Pappas Delta Blues