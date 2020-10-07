The excitement continues to build with M-K-T Heights, the mixed-use development that recently completed construction on Shepherd Drive just north of I-10.

Five new leases have been announced and retailers are starting to move in. Improvements to the Heights Hike and Bike trail directly north of the development are also wrapping up, with enhancements that include custom lighting; native landscaping; and site-specific features such as a hammock grove, wave deck, and yoga lawn, all for public use.

The first group of retail tenants to move in includes a floral-themed photography studio pop-up and Instagram sensation called Flower Vault, as well as Union Studio Yoga, women's fashion concept June & Co., Common Assembly, Anjouil's, and Burdlife. All are scheduled to open their stores later this fall.

Foodies are also looking forward to Rakkan Ramen, an authentic Japanese ramen concept from chef and owner Ryohei Ito which will open its first Texas location at M-K-T in March 2021. Founded in 2013, Rakkan Ramen has since grown to include four Tokyo locations, as well as restaurants in California and Georgia.

"Houston has a great food scene and is incredibly diverse," says Rakkan Ramen's Chris Lav, on what attracted the brand to Houston. "The vibe at M-K-T is laid-back and modern, it just looks like a great place to be happy."

Also new to Texas is Semper Laser, which will likewise open in March of 2021. A lifestyle brand specializing in laser hair removal, Semper offers the latest laser technology that allows them to treat clients of all skin types safely and effectively. The brand currently has two locations in South Florida.

Following a trend of local concepts flocking to the development, Houston-based Focus Refined Eye Care, SMYL Dentistry, and Tight Squeeze Juice Bar have signed leases at the development as well.

Founded in 2016 by local optometrist Dr. Bimal Patel, Focus Refined Eye Care is set to open at M-K-T early next year. This represents the second office for the luxury eye-care practice, which is located at 515 Westheimer Rd. in Montrose.

"Like Montrose, the Heights neighborhood is one of Houston's cultural landmarks," says Dr. Patel. "M-K-T will be one of the most vibrant places to shop, dine, and work. I'm excited to bring this concept and vision to it."

SMYL dentistry is owned and operated by Houston native Dr. Mitchell Mactier. M-K-T will be SMYL's first office. The practice, whose name is an acronym for "smile more in your life," offers general and cosmetic dentistry services and will open in spring 2021.

M-K-T will also be the first location for Houston-based juice bar Tight Squeeze, which will also open spring of next year. Guests of Tight Squeeze can look forward to a seasonal menu and a comfortable atmosphere complete with ample seating, soothing sounds, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

M-K-T Heights is a joint venture of Radom Capital, Triten Real Estate Partners, and Long Wharf Capital.