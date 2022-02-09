Tacos a Go Go unwraps its most 'experimental' location in Houston

Houston’s newest Tacos A Go Go has opened near Greenway Plaza at 3773 Richmond Ave. Touted as the company’s most experimental location, the restaurant will build on the success of the four other locations.

“We’re excited to try new things at this location,” founder Sharon Haynes said in a statement. “We’re calling this our ‘taco lab.' We’ll be experimenting with new drinks, new Happy Hour specials, and new monthly tacos, along with fresh tortillas and a big patio space.”

As Haynes notes, the first new Tacos A Go Go since 2017 features a massive, 2,200-square-foot patio that seats more than 100 people. In addition, the restaurant will make all of its own corn and flour tortillas daily.

Chef Maribel Gomez’s menu starts with street-style tacos with fillings such as carne guisada, pastor, picadillo, and barbacoa. In addition, the restaurant serves breakfast tacos all day and more elevated options such as grilled shrimp and smoked brisket. Non-taco options include burritos, quesadillas, and salads.

The new location also offers an expanded bar program alongside a coffee bar with coffee cocktails. Drinks include the Perfect Patron Margarita, Rum-Chata, and Pineapple Serrano Margarita. In addition to espresso and lattes, drinkers will find coffee cocktails such as a Carajillo and the TAGG Horchata Latte that’s made with Abasalo Mexican whiskey.

Diners can use their smartphones to order, which simplifies getting another round of drinks in the fast casual environment. Dedicated curbside parking spots make it easy to pickup a to-go order.

In addition to Tacos A Go Go, the restaurant is the new home of its sister concepts Fajitas A Go Go. Previously a brick and mortar on Kirby Drive, the to-go and delivery concept now operates as a ghost kitchen.