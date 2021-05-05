Fan-favorite Houston taqueria shakes up Greenway Plaza with go-go vibe

Some of Houston's favorite tacos are coming to Greenway Plaza. Tacos A Go Go will open its sixth Houston-area location in the former Jenni's Noodle House space at 3773 Richmond Ave., the restaurant announced.

Scheduled to open this summer, the new Tacos A Go Go will feature a massive 2,200-square-foot patio that will seat approximately 100 people. Inside, the design will feature Mexican oilcloth banquette seating, Jarrito light fixtures, and retro imagery of 1960s Go-Go dancers.

For the first time, the restaurant will add a full coffee program to its beverage options. Diners will be able to get an espresso, latte, or Mexican coffee with their breakfast tacos. The restaurant will also experiment with coffee cocktails, so perhaps the Carajillo will make an appearance alongside the restaurant's familiar tequila-based sips like the house margarita and frozen Paloma.

“Our town has an insatiable appetite for rich, locally sourced coffee, handmade tacos and, of course, good tequila,” founder Sharon Haynes said in a statement. “We decided it’s time to offer all three. We’re calling this location our ‘taco lab’ — with the added space and expanded bar, we are excited to try new things."

Those "new things" also include menu items created by executive chef and co-owner Maribel Gomez. In addition to customers' familiar favorites, the new location will make all of its corn and flour tortillas on site.

“We will be making the tortillas I grew up eating. My family will be very proud,” Gomez said.

In addition to offering lots of outdoor seating, the restaurant will maintain some protocols that have become popular during the last year. Diners will be able to order from their tables via smart phone, and curbside delivery will be available via designated spaces in the building's parking garage.