Best Houston restaurants to share the love on Valentine's Day weekend

With last year’s Valentine’s Day disrupted by the arrival of the winter storm, this year’s celebration provides an opportunity for a bit of a do-over. A range of Houston restaurants and bars have options at all price points.

The nice thing about Valentine’s being on a Monday is that many places are running specials beginning Friday evening, which takes some of the pressure off on going out any certain day. Pick what looks best and enjoy.

All of the restaurants listed below have reservations available as of Friday, February 4. Act fast or risk missing out.

Angel Share

The downtown bar welcomes singles for an anti-Valentine’s Day celebration that will run Friday, Saturday, and Monday. Specials include $6 rum Old Fashioneds and Negronis as well as cocktails adorned with clever twists on conversation hearts.

Backstreet Cafe

The River Oaks institution reopens on Sunday, February 6, which means it will be fully operational for Valentine’s Day. Priced at $85 per person, the four-course menu features dishes such as roasted oysters, French onion and oxtail soup, hanger steak with crispy scalloped potatoes, duck with fig and bourbon sauce, and flourless chocolate cake.

Berg Hospitality

Four of the company’s restaurants — B&B Butchers & Restaurant, The Annie Café & Bar, Turner’s, and Trattoria Sofia — are offering floral arrangements by John Friedman Flowers (small, $80 or medium, $180).

Bocca Italian Kitchen

Located in northeast Houston’s Generation Park development, the restaurant will serve a five-course, $85 menu for two that includes charcuterie, Caesar salad, a surf and turf of braised beef and roasted lobster tails, and chocolate tart. Wine and spirit pairings are also available.

Brasserie 19

In addition to all of its usual favorites, the River Oaks restaurant will feature specials such as: Jumbo Asparagus & Burrata with black truffle vinaigrette; Prime NY Strip with smoked onion soubise; Seared Scallop & Jumbo Shrimp over black forbidden rice; and roasted duck breast with roasted beet and carrot; and jumbo macaron for two.

Brennan’s of Houston

The Creole favorite is usually closed on Mondays, but it will celebrate Valentine’s with a special three-course, $85 menu. Expect choices such as Blue Crab Louie Cocktail, Citrus Roasted Duck Crepe, Diver Scallops, Lobster Risotto, Veal Chop Tchoupitoulas, Lily’s Praline Tiramisu, and Bananas Foster.



Chivos

The Heights restaurants will serve two menus on Sunday, February 13. A “Lovebirds” menus comes with East Coast oysters, Gulf shrimp aguachile, choripapa agnolotti, surf and turf, and a Xocolatl tamale for dessert for $55. The “F- Love” menu features Gulf shrimp aguachile, barbacoa queso tacos with wagyu beef shank, chihuahua cheese and salsa roja, and an ice cream sundae for $35.

Davis Street at Hermann Park

Chef Mark Holley’s, four-course, $85 menu begins with burrata with Texas caviar and a choice of appetizers such as beef tartare with fried oysters, spicy shrimp bisque, and ahi tuna ceviche. Entree choices include grilled lamb chops, beef short ribs, or two fish preparations for two: halibut served tableside or the signature Thai-style fried snapper. Davis St. offers four dessert choices, but the coconut cake is the way to go.

Guard and Grace

The downtown steakhouse still has some availability for chef Troy Guard’s three-course, $95 menu. Expect dishes such as Crispy Tuna Sushi with spicy avocado puree and yuzu kabayaki; Wagyu Brisket "Pop Tart" with gruyere fondue and fresh herbs; Roasted Gulf Red Snapper Filet with baby artichoke, roasted sunchokes, and trout roe butter sauce; Oak-Grilled Prime NY Strip with "loaded" potato wedges. Each meals ends with a choice of dessert.

Helen Greek Food & Wine

The Rice Village restaurant’s four-course, $85 menu (optional wine pairings, $45) starts with dishes such as a trio of dips, baked feta and tipiti, wedge salad, greens and cheese pie, and grilled octopus. Entree options include Plaki-style catch of the day, 6-ounce filet, and leg of lamb. Finish with pecan baklava, Greek doughnuts, or halva.

Himalaya

Since the restaurant is closed on Monday, chef Kaiser Lashkari’s Valentine’s specials will be served on Sunday, February 13. Specials include apricot chicken masala, chickpea and vegetable rice topped with beef or lamb seekh kebab, and bourbon chocolate walnut brioche bread pudding. Get free corkage on BYOB with any entree order.

Hugo’s

The restaurant’s four-course, $85 menu features starters like potato flautas and a hurache with cochinita pibil. Continue with red snapper ceviche, salad, or creamy poblano soup. Entree options include pan-seared scallops, wood-grilled skirt steak, or roasted lobster ($15 supplement). Fine with chocolate brownie tart or strawberry cake. Pro tip: say yes to the valet’s carwash.

Kiran’s

The fine dining Indian restaurant’s three-course, $125 per person menu starts with a choice of lobster bisque, roasted beet carpaccio, or foie gras. Entree choices consist of lobster pot pie, bison ribeye, fish with wild mushrooms, or a vegetarian thali. Finish with dessert for two.

Kura Revolving Sushi

In addition to its usual selections, the restaurant will add a Valentine’s Seafood Chirashi ($22) for both dine-in and to-go.

La Lucha

In addition to staples like the fried chicken and roasted oysters, the restaurant will offer specials such stuffed blue crab fingers, wagyu carpaccio, and housemade pappardelle with crawfish bolognese.

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

Available from February 11-14, both locations will offer a 3-course, $175 menu for two that includes pairings with sparkling wines from Moet & Chandon. Choose lobster bisque paired with Moet & Chandon Rosé Imperial Brut, filet with seared foie gras paired with Moet & Chandon "Imperial" Brut, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Ouzo Bay

River Oak District’s upscale seafood restaurant will supplement its regular menu with specials such as beef carpaccio with shaved winter truffles, grilled Kona Kampachi with uni cream sauce, tuna Wellington with seaweed truffle duxelle and soy butter emulsion, and the 14-ounce Prime Cowgirl with poached fingerling potatoes.

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

The restaurants will offer a three-course menu on Valentine’s Day that’s priced based on when a couple dines: $65 per person for 5:30 pm or earlier, $80 per person beginning at 5:45, or $65 per person to go. It comes with options such as lobster bisque, an 8-ounce filet, and white chocolate cheesecake. Alternatively, the restaurant has a Valentine’s Day dinner for two with two salads, a 12-ounce filet for two, sides, and dessert for $175 dine-in or $125 to-go.

Pondicheri

Served from Wednesday, February 9 through Valentine’s Day, the Indian-inspired restaurant will serve a thali for two that’s available vegan, vegetarian, or with tandoor chicken. Add desserts from the Bake Lab for an additional fee.

Post Houston

Attendees will participate in the inaugural planting at Skyfarm, the venue’s one-acre rooftop farm operated by Blackwood Educational Land Institute. In addition to participating in planting, attendees will receive two glasses of wine and a Strawberry Rhubarb Flower Pot for dessert. VIP tickets holders will leave with extra take-home items ($45 per person; VIP, $125 per couple).

Revelry on Richmond

The Montrose sports bar will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special of two steaks and a bottle of wine for $50. Each steak comes with potatoes and a choice of asparagus or spinach.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

In addition to the regular menu, diners can opt for a $95 tasting menu with upgrades such as A5 wagyu for $50 and winter truffle for $25.

Weights + Measures

Usually closed on Mondays, the Midtown restaurant will open for dinner on Valentine’s with its regular menu. In addition, it will sell a to-go package with shrimp cocktail, a 32-ounce ribeye, sides, dessert, and a bottle of 2016 Mauro Molino Barolo Gallinotto for $145. Pre-order by February 11 for pickup February 13 (includes reheating instructions).