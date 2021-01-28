Hot Korean coffee shop brews up exciting new Galleria-area location

A new, Korean-influenced coffee shop and cafe has opened near the Galleria. Tom N Toms, a South Korea-based cafe, has arrived at 5353 West Alabama St..

Dak & Bop owner Jason Cho is the proprietor for this location of Tom N Toms, joining the first Houston store in Chinatown's Bellaire Food Street shopping plaza. The Galleria cafe has been designated as Texas' first "Tom N Toms Black," which indicates an elevated experience and an expanded food menu.

Tom N Toms signature items such as its sweet potato latte, baked-to-order goods such as pretzels and tortilla pizzas, and smoothies are all present at the new location. In addition, diners will find noodle salads, housemade savory egg tarts, and bing su, a Korean shaved ice dessert.

“When my vision of this place is fully visualized, people will get to enjoy my take on a truly unique Korean-inspired cafe,” Cho said in a release

In the coming weeks, the cafe will host brunch on the weekends and special pop-ups featuring Dak & Bop's fried chicken paired with desserts or coffee. The first guest chef to participate in a pop-up will be announced soon, a representative tells CultureMap.

Quietly open since late December, Tom N Toms will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, February 20 with buy one-get one free specials on all drinks.

The office complex that houses Tom N Toms has become an emerging food destination. Owned by local real estate developer Braun Enterprises, the building recently welcomed Hidden Omakase, an intimate sushi counter from chef Billy Kin. In the coming months, Burger-chan will open its new location there, followed by an outpost of the Conservatory food hall.