Beloved Houston Chinese restaurant closes after weekend fire

One of Houston's most beloved Chinese restaurants suffered damage from a fire on Sunday, January 24. Fung's Kitchen suffered significant damage as a result of the blaze, CultureMap content partner ABC13 reports.

"It was pushing the smoke and it covered the attached buildings, and we were concerned it was running in," HFD District 68 Chief Mo Davis said. "The wind did play a significant part of that."

Thankfully, the restaurant was closed at the time, and no one was hurt by the fire.

Fung's has fed Houstonians regional Chinese specialities since 1990. Diners flock to the Southwest Houston restaurant on the weekends for its traditional, cart-based dim sum service that features dishes such as barbecue steam buns and a wide array of dumplings. At night, the restaurant offers seafood served from live tanks as well as wild game dishes (among dozens of other dishes).

Chef-owner Hoi Fung travels to China with cookbook author and TV personality Martin Yan, where they research ingredients and cooking techniques.

“He’s not just a technician. He’s a master,” Yan told CultureMap in 2010 about Fung. “He can turn simple ingredients into a masterpiece, a great, memorable dish, and that to me is a master.”

CultureMap has contacted Fung's for more information about when it plans to reopen. We will update this article when we receive a reply.