Clever Montrose cooking school nurtures newbie Houston chefs

A new business wants to help Houstonians improve their skills in the kitchen. The Cookery opens in Montrose next Friday, January 28 at 901 Rhode Pl.

Houston's location joins the original Cookery in Dallas and a second location in Fort Worth. Established by professional cooking instructor Kelly Huddleston, classes at The Cookery cover a variety of topics from multi-course meals to snacks for a party, cocktails, and more.

Limited to 14 students per class, participants will eat what they cook while sitting around a family-style table, paired with wine or cocktails. After the three-hour class, students may purchase tools and other items to use at home from the school's retail shop.

Classes may focus on enhancing specific skills sushi as pasta or sushi making. Others, like "That's Amore," teach participants to make a three-course meal, while seasonal classes incorporate ingredients relevant to the current time of year. A full list is available on The Cookery's website.

“I believe that the most meaningful connections are made over great food," Huddleston said in a statement. "I’m very excited to open our unique space in the Montrose neighborhood. Together, we’ll create, converse, and connect over wonderful meals."