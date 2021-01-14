These are the 7 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

This weekend’s best food events features pastrami piled high, birria tacos, and a new farmers market. Options include both dine-in and to-go selections, so mask up and support some local businesses.

Thursday, January 14

Hot Pastrami Day at various locations

A few Houston’s restaurants are celebrating Hot Pastrami Day with specials. Kenny & Ziggy’s will feature its Triple Decker Hot Pastrami Sandwich — fully loaded with USDA Prime beef brisket that’s cured for 45 days then smoked — for $21.95. Two of the Creek Group restaurants are also participating. Onion Creek’s Country Ass Reuben includes house corned beef, havarti cheese, sauerkraut, and honey dijon that’s served on marble rye bread; Cedar Creek’s take on the classic Reuben combines grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and “secret sauce” on a griddled pretzel bun.

Friday, January 15

Mexican-Filipino Street Food Pop-up at Xela Coffee Roasters

Taco purveyor Cochinita and Co. .and Filipino bakery pop-up Salvaje are teaming up to create dishes that honor both cultures. The menu includes a cochinita pibil taco; a kesong puti taco filled with fried, Filipino cheese; a Filipino sweet corn tamale; and a ube-flavor concha, 12-4 pm or until sold out.

No Label Brewery Dinner at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

The Texas comfort food restaurant has partnered with the Katy brewery on a three-course, $40 menu. Start with a rustic arugula salad with sausage and goat cheese paired with the 1980 Kolsch before dining on a Southern Surf & Turf of braised short rib and shrimp paired with Sittin’ Sidehaze. For dessert, it’s berry shortcake with El Hefe. The menu is available to all diners at both the Memorial and Sugar Land locations through January 24.

Saturday, January 16

Grand Opening at Juiceland Bellaire

Houston’s sixth location of the Austin-based juice shop will celebrate its grand opening with a fundraiser for the Southern Smoke Foundation. All proceeds from the day’s sales will be donated to the local non-profit that provides emergency cash assistance to restaurant industry workers in crisis. Other specials include a free fanny pack with the purchase of a juice, smoothie, or bowl, and customer will win a raffle for half-off drinks for a year, 7 am - 9 pm.

One Year Anniversary at Sticky’s Chicken

The food truck-turned-restaurant will celebrate one year of operations at Sawyer Yards with free wings. Get two free wings with purchase. Choose from OG (original Sticky's), Asian Tings, SLAB (Spicy Loud and Bangin'), Smoked Shallot, or plain. The special lasts all day and repeats on Sunday.

JQ’s Tex-Mex Barbecue at Fluff Bake Bar

The acclaimed purveyor of birria tacos will pop-up near The Heights with those signature tacos, carnitas tacos, brisket tacos, and more. Pre-order online or walk up and wait, 1-5 pm.

Sunday, January 17

Farmers Market at River Oaks District

The luxury shopping destination has partnered with the Your Neighborhood Farmers Market Association to bring together vendors selling produce, handmade condiments, baked goods, refreshments, and even dog treats — yes, it’s dog-friendly. Participants include Pain Train Salsa, Erbe Ranch, 4 Brothers New York Bagels, Biryani Hut Indian cuisine, and more, 11 am-3 pm.