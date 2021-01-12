New upscale farmers market blooms in posh River Oaks District

January comes with goals of eating healthy and venturing out (safely) to enjoy the crisp Houston weather. Now, a luxe local venue offers a chance for both with an upscale new shopping experience. River Oaks District (4444 Westheimer Rd.) has announced The Market at the District, an boutique, outdoor farmers market that will launch Sunday, January 17 from 11am to 3pm.

Savvy shoppers can expect goods and products from 20 of Houston’s finest local farms, artisans and vendors, according to a press release. The market will take place at the tony River Oaks District on the third Sunday of every month.

As with any good outdoor market, this offering promises a curated vendor list of produce, handmade condiments, baked goods, refreshments, and even dog treats for fur babies.

Local vendors include Pain Train Salsa, Mama’s Tamales, eggs and meats from Erbe Ranch, 4 Brother’s New York Bagels, Biryani Hut Indian cuisine, seasonal produce from Texas Farm & Ranch, baked goods from Milk Mustache, and pasta sauce from Mary Ann’s Products.

The Market at the District will be located on River Oaks District’s interior street, Post Oak Park Drive, located between Hopdoddy and COS. Guests are asked to to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping; hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the event.

Your Neighborhood Farmers Market Association (YNFMA), the largest certified community farmers market in Texas, has partnered with River Oaks District for the venture. Plans for the market started in 2020; the pandemic spurred the launch as the demand for more open-air experiences grew.

“We pride ourselves on bringing the family and community together in each experience,” said Cre Johnson, Your Neighborhood Farmers Market chairwoman, in a statement. “We aim to create a relaxed and enjoyable event where people can taste new flavors and discover new local products while enjoying the first-class amenities River Oaks District has to offer.”

This new River Oaks experience joins a list of buzzy Houston-area outdoor offerings, including Urban Harvest Farmers Market, Heights Mercantile Farmers Market, and Memorial Villages Farmers Market.