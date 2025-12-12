Your Expert Guide
Glendower Court: Beautifully gracious living in a central location
There are so many great places to live in Houston that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
---
Glendower Court in the River Oaks area has been called one of Houston’s best-kept secrets by residents. Centrally located and well-established, the area also boasts the highly rated River Oaks Elementary School and easy access to downtown, Rice University, Texas Medical Center, and The Galleria, all mere minutes away.
“Glendower Court offers gracious living and a true neighborhood feel,” says Peggie Pentecost, who has worked in Houston real estate for more than 30 years. “Friendly neighbors can be seen out with their dogs, pushing strollers, and walking to nearby favorite spots for coffee, dining, fitness, and shopping.”
Pentecost offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Glendower Court. Here's her guide:
Where to eat & drink
“Armandos serves up unique Mexican fare in an elegant but comfortable atmosphere,” says Pentecost.
She also recommends the modern French restaurant a'Bouzy, as a “lively spot where diners enjoy outdoor and indoor dining, menu shareables, and a great wine and Champagne selection.”
And don’t forget the original Carrabba’s, she adds. “They still prepare off-the-menu favorites and menu items that are only available at the two original locations on Kirby Drive and Voss Road."
Residents can also walk to Target and Whole Foods Market, which is the very definition of convenient.
Where to play
“Neighbors enjoy walking the tree-lined streets, and many can be found with their children at the River Oaks Elementary School playground,” says Pentecost.
In need of a last-minute outfit for an event or night out? You're sure to find something at Tootsies on West Avenue.
What to see
During the holidays, Pentecost highly recommends touring through the neighborhood of the nearby River Oaks Country Club — a Houston icon. The houses boast incredible Christmas lights and decorations every November and December.
The Museum District is also less than 15 minutes away, with seemingly endless options for exploring, and it's also where you'll find the Houston Zoo.
Where to live
“Glendower Court is comfortably luxurious, and the well-maintained neighborhood is known for having unique architecture from nearly every era of Houston’s history,” says Pentecost. “There are also many luxury residences — including nearby high-rise The Huntingdon — tucked neatly into the adjacent Avalon neighborhood. It’s a reminder that this is a highly coveted location, with all the grandeur of Houston at your fingertips.”
She advises that there is an active HOA, but that residents can expect low annual fees.
A delightful example of a property in the area is 2522 Kingston, where Pentecost represented the seller of this elegant and bright, 3,254-square-foot garden home.
“The architecture is representative of a European village-like enclave, with a fully private front and rear yard space behind a gate and walls,” she says. “I also love its walkable access to more than a dozen restaurants, a coffee shop, fitness center, and Tootsies, a Houston fashion icon for decades.”
---
Peggie Pentecost works and plays in Glendower Court. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email peggie.pentecost@sothebys.realty, or call 713-705-3700.