Spring Valley + Hilshire Village: Houston's hidden havens north of I-10
Real estate agent Thomas Claffy has spent more than two decades helping buyers and sellers in Houston, including the Memorial Villages. Two of those sit north of I-10: Spring Valley Village and Hilshire Village. Long before he moved to the area himself, the villages earned his professional attention.
“What initially drew me to this area was the incredible mix of charm, convenience, and lasting value — you could see even back then that these villages were special,” he says. “After helping so many clients buy and sell here over the years, I eventually decided to make it my own home.”
Living nearby has only deepened his connection. “I originally moved here because I loved how convenient it is to everything in Houston while still feeling quiet, peaceful, and tucked away,” he explains. “From a real estate perspective, the appreciation over the last five years has only reinforced what I believed from the start: this area is one of the smartest investments in the city.”
Spring Valley Village, located north of I‑10 and east of Bingle Road, is known for its larger lots, custom homes, and convenient access to I‑10 and the Energy Corridor. Hilshire Village is the smallest of the six villages and sits north of I‑10 between Wirt and Voss Roads, boasting quiet, heavily wooded streets and a tight-knit feel, with mostly single-family homes tucked into a serene, residential setting.
“In both villages, neighbors wave when they drive by, kids ride bikes until sunset, and the parks stay full,” he says. “It feels like a small town tucked inside a major city.”
Here, Claffy shares his recommendations for Spring Valley Village and Hilshire Village:
Where to eat & drink
Claffy says residents are spoiled for choice in every direction, with new options opening monthly. Just north of the villages along the rapidly evolving Long Point corridor, one of Houston’s most exciting culinary pockets is a single center that perfectly captures the area’s range: Barnaby’s for comfort classics, Feges BBQ for award-winning smoked meats, Hando for hand-rolled sushi, Jinya for rich ramen, and The Blind Goat for modern Vietnamese.
“Then you’ve got Stuffed Belly for a great burger, Slowpokes for coffee and casual bites, and Cosmic Ice Cream for dessert,” he adds. “It’s a walkable cluster of options, and people are always surprised by how much variety is tucked right here.”
With new concepts arriving steadily, he says the villages feel both established and exciting. “The convenience is unbelievable,” Claffy emphasizes. “You can leave your driveway and have incredible food within minutes.”
Where to play
For families, dog owners, and anyone who loves being outside, there’s plenty to explore, from Spring Valley Village City Park to Memorial Park and much more. A favorite for many locals is Moritz Pech Family Park, which Claffy calls “a little local gem that does a lot for its size.” The park has two playgrounds, shaded green space, and a dedicated dog park. “It’s peaceful, welcoming, and the kind of place where people stop to chat,” he says. “Whether you’re walking the dog before work or bringing your kids to play, it captures the everyday charm of the area.”
Claffy's own routine keeps him immersed in the community. “Most people don’t know that I’m a creature of habit — I walk my dogs through Spring Valley or Hilshire Village every morning,” he says. “Those walks give me a real-time sense of the neighborhoods long before any listing hits the market.”
The location also gives residents easy access to some of Houston’s best destinations. “Downtown, the Galleria, the Heights, Montrose, or the Energy Corridor are all less than 10 miles away, making it such a convenient location,” Claffy says.
Where to live
“The homes in Spring Valley and Hilshire Village have a character that’s hard to find elsewhere in Houston,” Claffy explains. Both villages are known for generously sized lots, mature trees, and a blend of updated midcentury ranch homes and thoughtfully designed new construction.
Buyers drawn to space and privacy often fall in love immediately. “Unlike the tighter lots inside the Loop, here you’ll find room for pools, gardens, wide side yards with space for dogs, kids, and everyday living,” he says. “The streets stay quiet and shaded, with a low-traffic feel that makes the villages incredibly family-friendly.”
Architecture varies by street, which is part of the appeal. “Nothing feels cookie-cutter,” says Claffy. “Each home has its own personality. That’s something people really respond to.”
Both villages are zoned to Spring Branch ISD, which includes the sought-after Valley Oaks Elementary, Spring Branch Middle, and Memorial High School. Claffy notes that many buyers choose the area specifically for its combination of excellent schools and strong long-term value.
He also highlights the added security and community support offered by the local governments. “The dedicated village police departments make an enormous difference,” he says. “People feel safe here. The response times are fast, and the sense of calm is real.”
From a market standpoint, Claffy says the villages remain among Houston’s most coveted pockets.
“Whether someone prefers the charm of an updated ranch or the luxury of custom new construction, the options are strong, and the appreciation has been incredibly consistent,” he says. “Once you experience the lifestyle, it’s easy to understand why people fall in love with these neighborhoods.”
