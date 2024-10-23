Your Expert Guide
Kingwood: Why Houstonians are clamoring to buy in the 'livable forest'
There's being familiar with a neighborhood, and then there's being an active part of its history and success. Seasoned real estate professional Dana Olejniczak has resided in Kingwood, a master-planned community northeast of Houston, for more than 30 years and has been deeply involved in improving her community.
She even owned and ran a large private voice studio in Kingwood for many years, utilizing her vocal performance degree and years of singing across Europe and in the Houston Grand Opera Chorus to help others achieve their musical dreams.
Now, Olejniczak is a distinguished member of the Hall of Fame for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, and has been honored as one of the top 25 agents there while also being the top producer in Kingwood.
"Kingwood is a vibrant real estate area with a stable market. Many new buyers are moving to this area because of schools and its great location," she says. "It is a short drive to Bush Intercontinental Airport and a very easy, quick commute to downtown. It's extremely family-oriented, with subdivision parks, pools, and more than 75 miles of greenbelt trails."
Olejniczak offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Kingwood. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
If you want to go where the neighborhood goes, head to Chachi's Mexican Restaurant. Olejniczak calls it the local "watering hole," where many of the community comes to connect with friends and neighbors.
Where to play
"East End Park is a quiet nature reserve with walking trails to enjoy right off Lake Houston," she says.
There are also many small parks throughout Kingwood, along the trails. And if you own a boat, the docks in Trailwood Village, the first village founded in Kingwood, are the ideal place to launch your boat.
Where to live
Kingwood is divided into smaller villages, each with its own unique character. The homes here often take advantage of their surroundings, with properties backing up to greenbelts, lakes, and parks, offering a sense of seclusion and a direct connection to nature, which is rare for suburban communities. Buyers can find smaller, ranch-style homes all the way to estate homes in a gated community.
"Kingwood is known for its natural beauty and family-friendly atmosphere," says Olejniczak. "The homes here vary in style, but they generally fall into traditional, ranch, and contemporary designs, with a strong emphasis on suburban living surrounded by nature."
One of Olejniczak's previous sales, 8 Deer Ridge Estates, was situated on four wooded acres peppered with fruit trees.
Dual limestone-balustrade stairs introduce the landmark home, which inside features an elegant kitchen and nearby prep kitchen, a library, double-height living room, two well-appointed offices, media room, wet and dry sauna, and indoor half-court basketball. Elevator access to all three floors, paired with a waterfall pool and lighted tennis courts, turns every day into resort-style living.
