rising above buffalo bayou
Food-focused Montrose development adds 40-story luxury high-rise
Houston has another luxury high-rise. Hanover Buffalo Bayou soars above Autry Park, a mixed-use, amenity-laden development along Buffalo Bayou near the intersection of Allen Parkway and Shepherd Drive.
The new 40-story apartment complex offers 317 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units and nearly 5,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. Rent for a one-bedroom, one-bath, 812-square-foot unit starts at $2,830, according to the apartment’s website. A 3,300-square-foot penthouse with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths is listed at an impressive $15,950 per month.
Apartment amenities include kitchens with natural and man-made stone countertops, frameless cabinets, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and undermount sinks; bathrooms with frameless cabinets, framed mirrors, and undermount sinks, with select units featuring a separate shower; living areas with wood-style flooring; and bedrooms with ceiling fans and large, walk-in closets.
Meanwhile, the complex itself offers a professionally landscaped courtyard with a resort-style pool, a fire pit area, barbecue stations for outdoor grilling, and cabana seating; a clubhouse with a demonstration kitchen, a fitness center, a cinema with stadium seating, gaming activities, and televisions; a lobby lounge area; and a business center.
“With the completion of Hanover Buffalo Bayou, Autry Park continues to reach critical milestones in its ongoing evolution into one of Houston’s signature urban nexuses,” said Ryan Hamilton, regional development partner – Texas at Hanover Company. “With an already robust collection of restaurant and retail spaces, as well as now three top-of-the-line luxury apartment communities populating the district, Autry Park has reached a watershed threshold in its development life cycle – with additional growth plans on the horizon that will strengthen the development’s attractiveness from a full-spectrum live, work, and play perspective.”
The new complex is a collaboration between Autry Park, Hanover Company , and its partner Mitsui Fudosan America. It joins two other Hanover properties on the site, Hanover Autry Park, a 24-story, 324-unit complex and Hanover Parkview, an eight-story, 422-unit complex.
In addition, Hanover Company announced back in May its plans to build Autry Park One, Autry Park’s first office building, which will have nearly 117,000 square feet of office space and an additional 10,500 square feet of ground floor retail space.
Autry Park’s masterplan includes five towers encompassing approximately 1,450 residential units, 350,000 square-feet of Class A office space, and over 100,000 square-feet of unique, carefully curated retail, situated around a vibrant central greenspace. It is home to a number of restaurants and bars, including sushi restaurant Doko, its companion cocktail bar Bar Doko, Austin-based scoop shop Lick Honest Ice Creams, upscale Vietnamese restaurant Annam, modern Mexican restaurant Mayahuel, French restaurant Annabelle Brasserie, and fine dining steakhouse Turner's Cut. Austin's Emmer & Rye Hospitality will open its first Houston project in Autry Park in late 2025 or early 2026.
In press materials, the multi-use development touts its improvements to public infrastructure in the surrounding streets and public spaces, including the addition of a new lighted intersection on Allen Parkway at Buffalo Park Drive, which serves as the urban center’s main entrance. The development team has committed resources toward significant improvements to the intersection of Allen Parkway and Shepherd Drive that include modernized crosswalks and pedestrian signalization, which is designed to foster safe and easy access at the western entrance to Buffalo Bayou Park.