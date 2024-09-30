6 acre estate
6-acre Mediterranean estate in Tomball hits market for $5.5 million
An incredible property that blends Mediterranean vibes with a nearby Houston locale has just hit the market. 21538 Mueschke Road is an 11,000-plus-square-foot home sitting on six unrestricted acres in Tomball. The home is for sale for $5.5 million and is represented by Monica Brashear of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.
This sprawling estate offers state-of-the-art technology and modern conveniences. From the aged patina of the motor court and the grand entrance of the villa, this space is as welcoming as it is jaw-dropping. It's the perfect home for gatherings and entertaining, yet provides ample areas for its owners to work and enjoy their space.
A multi-level affair, the home has formal and informal living, dining, and office areas, along with four bedroom suites on the first floor. A craft room, media room, and professional recording studio are on the second level. Four balconies and an observatory overlook the waterpark and surrounding acreage. The log cabin guest house has three bedrooms, making it the perfect spot for visiting friends and relatives, or even a rental property for additional income.
This beautiful home is an oasis for its owners. The primary suite has its own fireplace, double walk-in closets with a dressing area, and a cozy, windowed nook for reading or relaxing. With a deep soaking tub and walk-in shower, the primary bath feels like a spa. The kitchen is a home chef's paradise with room to create exquisite dishes and ample gathering spots for informal dinners and brunches.
The recording studio will be of interest to musicians and podcasters alike. And the home's balconies provide spots to entertain or take in the views.
21538 Mueschke Rd. falls into the category of homes that must be seen to be believed. But once potential buyers lay eyes on it, they'll have very little trouble imagining their lives in this stunning estate.