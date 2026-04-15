going up
Twin tower retail and residential high-rises break ground in Upper Kirby
Houston’s newest mixed-use development broke ground this week, as Nashville-based Southern Land Company (SLC) launched its latest project, a new luxury mixed-use destination in Houston's prestigious Upper Kirby district.
Fashioned as two buildings on one property, 2811 Kirby Drive and The Lily River Oaks sit between West Alabama Street and Westheimer Road. In press materials, Southern describes the project as "a design-forward, complementary development that will further enhance one of Houston's most distinguished areas."
Two towers anchor the project’s 953,000 square feet, rising from a shared parking podium that will feature approximately 15,000 square feet of ground-level restaurant space.
The Lily River Oaks is a 38-story apartment tower featuring 331 rental residences, including 18 penthouses. Future residents will enjoy amenities such as a rooftop indoor and outdoor spaces and a seventh-floor garden deck. The seventh floor will also include a residential spa, guest suites, and a fitness center available to both residents and office tenants.
Meanwhile, 2811 Kirby, the project’s 10-story tower, offers four stories of Class AA office space totaling approximately 107,000 square feet. Stream Realty Partners, the firm partnering with SLC on the project, is leading leasing efforts for the office space.
"After meticulous planning and preparation, we are excited to break ground on a one-of-a-kind mixed-use community," said Tim Downey, SLC founder and CEO, in a release. "Today marks an important milestone in our mission to deliver a landmark destination where locals and visitors can live, work, and gather, and that exemplifies SLC’s hallmark standard of extraordinary placemaking."
2811 Kirby and The Lily River Oaks mark the latest expansion of SLC's growing Texas portfolio, which includes Tucker Hill, a single-family community in McKinney; Lunaroya, a single-family community in Dripping Springs; and Deco, a 27-story luxury mixed-use community in downtown Fort Worth. They’ve also developed and sold mixed-use and multifamily properties in Plano, Dallas, Keller, and Allen.
Solomon Cordwell Buenz (SCB) is the new development’s architect and interior designer; Kimley-Horn helms its civil engineering; and DeSimone Consulting Engineering leads the structural engineering. SLC is the leading landscape architecture and horticulture for the project.
Construction is slated for completion in 2028.