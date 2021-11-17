Downtown's original shopping destination announces major makeover

Downtown is in the midst of a mini-renaissance, with the opening of the Post Houston entertainment hub and the posh, upscale restaurant in Four Seasons, Toro Toro. Now, a shopping destination has announced a major makeover and name .

The former Shops at Houston Center will now be known as the Highlight at Houston Center (at 1200 McKinney St.). This mixed-use center will boast 196,000 square feet of premium dining, retail, and lifestyle services.

One anchor tenant will be Puttshack, an upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with food and drink. The 26,000-square-foot Puttshack venue is slated to open in late 2022 and serve as a major draw for Highlight.

Rebranding and the makeover comes courtesy of Brookfield Properties, which has successfully redeveloped downtown’s largest office complex, Houston Center.

Globally renowned architecture firm will bring the project’s retail space to life, starting with a multi-story entrance facing Discovery Green, which streams visitors through the reimagined food hall, and includes upgrades to the shell, public spaces, and an additional glass curtainwall, per a release.

Construction on the project, led by Harvey Builders, is expected to start before the end of the year.

“The premier location of The Highlight and its diverse offerings allow Brookfield Properties the opportunity to elevate this landmark asset into a lively, mixed-use destination where work and play don’t just coexist, but thrive,” said Travis Overall, head of the Texas region for Brookfield Properties said in a statement. “Upon completion of this project, we will successfully deliver a 21st-century campus with world-class office, dining, entertainment, retail, and health and wellness offerings that match the evolution of downtown.”