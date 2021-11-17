New owners of familiar Montrose Georgian-style building plot updates and facelift

A charming, Georgian-style building in Montrose is about to get a facelift. Local real estate firm Levey Group has announced the acquisition of 4500 Yoakum, located just south of Richmond, and plans to update the current office building.

Built in 1935 as a single-family residence, 4500 Yoakum currently operates as a luxury office space. The nearly half-acre property offers elevator access, a kitchen, original hardwoods, and 16 onsite surface parking spaces.

Additionally, Levey Group will furnish several amenities ,including a fitness center, third-floor balcony lounge, and game room, according to a press release. The company will relocate its Houston offices and occupy one floor of the building; the remaining two floors will be leased to prospective and future tenants.

The property is walkable from several notable restaurants and is mere minutes from culinary and entertainment destinations along Richmond Avenue and Montrose Boulevard.

“We’re delighted to write the next chapter in this near 90-year-old property,” said David Ebro, president of Levey Group, in a statement. “With new amenities, 4500 Yoakum will become one of central Houston’s true gems.”

An active developer of Houston-area industrial properties, Levey Group owns several spaces along Beltway 8 and currently occupies space at 6575 West Loop South.